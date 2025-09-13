Willie Peters tears into “worst performance of the season” as Hull KR shocked by Wakefield Trinity

HULL KR were disappointing at best as they fell to a 28-12 defeat at the hands of a brilliant Wakefield Trinity this afternoon.

Rovers never looked on it from the first whistle as Trinity racked up a quite remarkable 26-0 half-time lead.

After the game, KR head coach Willie Peters spoke to the press, labelling it the “worst performance of the season” whilst praising Wakefield: “I don’t want to take anything away from Wakefield, I thought they were outstanding.

“What we dished up in that first-half was poor, it was absolutely the worst performance of the season.

“I knew what we were going to get from Wakefield and I knew what Wakefield team would turn up, they had more intent and beat us in every area.

“We certainly didn’t play well, I don’t know why. I asked the players why were they performing like that because I think it’s important players and staff own performances.

“I was happy with some parts of the second-half, we asked more questions with the ball and we didn’t let any tries in. That was an improvement but Wakefield were far better than us.”

Peters revealed why Joe Burgess and Kelepi Tanginoa – who was named on the teamsheet before kick-off but pulled out before the warm-up.

“Joe has a slight strain. He did some tests and didn’t get through those. He possibly won’t play next week but he will be back for the play-offs.

“Kelepi didn’t get to the warm-up. When he arrived he felt tight so I didn’t want to risk it. He is possibly a doubt for next week.”