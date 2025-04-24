Winless Keighley Cougars hoping to welcome players back soon

KEIGHLEY COUGARS coach Alan Kilshaw is hoping to welcome some bodies back to his squad in the coming weeks.

The Cougars have a timely week off following the withdrawal of Cornwall to enable their new coach to get to grips with a squad who haven’t yet managed to pick up a victory in the league this campaign.

One player he will have to do without for the foreseeable future is strong-running centre Adam Ryder, who has sustained a grade-three (complete) medial collateral ligament tear and will face an extended period on the sidelines.

Hooker Jonny Openshaw has returned to Featherstone following his loan spell, making a solitary appearance off the bench in the recent defeat to Swinton.

Halfback Jack Miller made his 100th appearance for the Cougars against Goole, and the club paid tribute to him with a commemorative playing jersey for mark the milestone.