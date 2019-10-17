Winning start for England on Aussie tour!

England’s Wheelchair team responded to a pre-match pep talk by former Great Britain star Andy Platt by posting a 64-12 victory over North Queensland in the first game of their Australian tour.

The side take on Queensland tomorrow (Friday 18 October), at Brisbane, before facing Australia in Test matches at Sydney and Wollongong next Monday and Wednesday.

The tour closes on Friday week with a fixture against New South Wales, again at Wollongong.

