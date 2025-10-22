Women’s rugby league exhibition launched at University of Huddersfield

RUGBY League fans, including those with a special interest in the burgeoning women’s game, will over the next four months be able to enjoy the history of a sector of the sport which dates back half a century or so.

Julia Lee, a real driving force behind not only Women’s RL but many other areas of the code – including in London and the south – has already spearheaded an exhibition on the growth of the female game at Pontefract Museum, which was facilitated by the University of Huddersfield.

Now the university itself has launched an exhibition which draws on donations of memorabilia, newspaper cuttings and artefacts (rightly described as “rare archival treasures”) to create ‘The Pioneers: Women in Rugby League’.

A university spokesperson stated: “From the muddy fields of northern parks to the glamour of Wembley, visitors will share in the struggles, battles and successes of the game as it developed.

“Examples of what is on display include never-seen-before photographs, muddy kit, trophies and much more. Teams from Cumbria, the North-West and Yorkshire are honoured, as well as the Fulham side established in the 1980s.

“Over the past four years former coaches, players and administrators have donated memorabilia and administrative records to Heritage Quay, the University’s archive, to ensure their stories are not lost.

“The archive has worked with (Julia) Lee, a former professional referee and administrator, who has received funding to do this vital work.”

Dr Becky Bowd, the university’s archivist and records manager, said: “It is incredibly exciting to share this untold history.

“As Women’s Rugby League cements its place in the national consciousness, it is important to record and recognise the pioneers who went before them.

“Working with people like Julia Lee is vital because without projects like this, there is a real risk material may be lost forever.

“When we started we only had one box of women’s material in the Rugby League collections here, but now we have thousands of items.

“Overall we have increased the amount of material about the women’s game by 7,500 percent. The collecting is just the start and it’s now our privilege to make the collection available for future generations. This exhibition is the first step.”

Lee, the first woman to officiate in professional men’s matches, added: “This exhibition offers a unique insight into those pioneering years, and helps to put into context the gigantic contributions made by those early champions of the sport.

“We are grateful to Heritage Quay, the University of Huddersfield, Sporting Heritage, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund for everything they have done to make this possible.”

The exhibition has been curated in partnership with Lee and a team of volunteers who have been cataloguing the material.

Dave Smith, curator at Heritage Quay, said: “We have been lucky to work with a dedicated group on this project.

“Along with the archive material, their knowledge and expertise in the history of the game means that the display shows what really happened.

“We can’t wait for people to come and learn more about these amazing women – it’s an inspiring story, whether or not you are a Rugby League fan.”

To help bring the exhibition to life, Heritage Quay have partnered with ‘The Pioneering Years’ project to run a free event on Tuesday, October 21 at Heritage Quay from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, which will feature two Hall of Famers and an England Lioness, all sharing their stories on stage.

The exhibition itself runs until Friday, February 6, 2026. Entry is free.