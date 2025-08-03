Workington Town cling on to defy Keighley Cougars

WORKINGTON TOWN 25 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 22
DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday
THERE WAS a game of two halves at Workington, with Town, after building a 19-0 half-time lead, clinging on for the result at the end as the Cougars mounted a huge challenge.
Workington’s lead came despite finding themselves inside their own half for much of the first half.
Territory was even early in the game before Town opened the scoring when a shallow crossfield kick from the outstanding boot of Jake Carter found Rio Corkill, who not only did well to gather the ball, then showed great strength to touch down in the right corner. Carter converted and then came the Cougars’ period of dominance.
The hosts did give them a leg up, conceding six penalties in the first forty in addition to losing possession several times, giving the Cougars numerous chances, but Town’s defence was superb.
Jack Teanby was pushed back in the field of play following a thunderous charge and fullback Connor Sayner twice split the line, looking set to ground in the corner after 17 minutes before a great challenge from Zarrin Galea prevented the score.
Dom Wear then tracked back to deny him again moments later.
Perhaps surprisingly, given the balance of play, it was Workington who were next on the scoresheet when an old combination from their amateur days at Kells saw Wear hand on for Mason Lewthwaite to score a debut try following his recent move from Whitehaven. Carter goaled and then landed a field-goal from 35 metres to make it 13-0.
As the seconds ticked down to the interval, Wear dummied and created space before popping the ball inside for Lewthwaite to charge in for his second try. Carter’s third goal brought up a 19-0 half-time advantage after the hooter sounded.
The second half began superbly for the Cougars, however, as Junior Sa’u swept up a loose ball from a steepled kick by Harry Bowes and then Matty Beharrell dug into the line after 48 minutes to release Brad England to the line, with the contact on the Cougars’ halfback being put on report by referee Adam Williams.
Town then roared back with a quality score after 57 minutes when Max Clarke offloaded deep in his own half and Jamie Doran found Levi Atiga with a bit of space. The exciting winger bumped through a tackle to go forty metres and drew Sayner before handing on to Corkill for his second try. Carter added his fourth goal to open a 25-10 advantage.
Two tries in four minutes then had the Cougars believing. Both went the way of substitute Oli Burton.
His first was a typical dummy-half raid, while the second came as the ball pinged around the Town in-goal before Burton got the scoring touch.
Beharrell goaled both to ensure a nervous last few minutes for Workington, but they had done enough to secure the points, just.
GAMESTAR: Mason Lewthwaite’s tries ultimately proved the difference with a good showing from the new second row forward.
GAMEBREAKER: Rio Corkill’s second try just kept Town ahead.
MATCHFACTS
TOWN
1 Zarrin Galea
2 Levi Atiga
3 Rio Corkill
18 Max Clarke
15 Cole Walker-Taylor
28 Jake Carter
7 Dom Wear
8 Ross Ainley
21 Callum Phillips
10 Stevie Scholey
23 Lennon Clark
30 Mason Lewthwaite
13 Jack Stephenson
Subs (all used)
9 Jamie Doran
24 Lucas Castle
16 Guy Graham
25 Callum Farrer
Tries: Corkill (9, 57), Lewthwaite (30, 40)
Goals: Carter 4/4
Field-goals: Carter (37)
COUGARS
32 Connor Sayner
2 Brad Holroyd
4 Junior Sa’u
3 Adam Ryder
27 Alfie Goddard
6 Izaak Farrell
43 Matty Beharrell
33 Jack Teanby
9 George Flanagan
10 Mark Ioane
11 Brad England
12 Lachlan Lanskey
14 Harry Bowes
Subs (all used)
44 Oliver Burton
29 Lucas Green
16 Jordan Schofield
15 Dan Parker
Tries: Sau (42), England (48), Burton (62, 66)
Goals: Farrell 1/1, Beharrell 2/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 13-0, 19-0; 19-4, 19-10, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Town: Mason Lewthwaite; Cougars: Brad England
Penalty count: 4-7
Half-time: 19-0
Referee: Adam Williams