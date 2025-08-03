Workington Town cling on to defy Keighley Cougars

WORKINGTON TOWN 25 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 22

DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

THERE WAS a game of two halves at Workington, with Town, after building a 19-0 half-time lead, clinging on for the result at the end as the Cougars mounted a huge challenge.

Workington’s lead came despite finding themselves inside their own half for much of the first half.

Territory was even early in the game before Town opened the scoring when a shallow crossfield kick from the outstanding boot of Jake Carter found Rio Corkill, who not only did well to gather the ball, then showed great strength to touch down in the right corner. Carter converted and then came the Cougars’ period of dominance.

The hosts did give them a leg up, conceding six penalties in the first forty in addition to losing possession several times, giving the Cougars numerous chances, but Town’s defence was superb.

Jack Teanby was pushed back in the field of play following a thunderous charge and fullback Connor Sayner twice split the line, looking set to ground in the corner after 17 minutes before a great challenge from Zarrin Galea prevented the score.

Dom Wear then tracked back to deny him again moments later.

Perhaps surprisingly, given the balance of play, it was Workington who were next on the scoresheet when an old combination from their amateur days at Kells saw Wear hand on for Mason Lewthwaite to score a debut try following his recent move from Whitehaven. Carter goaled and then landed a field-goal from 35 metres to make it 13-0.

As the seconds ticked down to the interval, Wear dummied and created space before popping the ball inside for Lewthwaite to charge in for his second try. Carter’s third goal brought up a 19-0 half-time advantage after the hooter sounded.

The second half began superbly for the Cougars, however, as Junior Sa’u swept up a loose ball from a steepled kick by Harry Bowes and then Matty Beharrell dug into the line after 48 minutes to release Brad England to the line, with the contact on the Cougars’ halfback being put on report by referee Adam Williams.

Town then roared back with a quality score after 57 minutes when Max Clarke offloaded deep in his own half and Jamie Doran found Levi Atiga with a bit of space. The exciting winger bumped through a tackle to go forty metres and drew Sayner before handing on to Corkill for his second try. Carter added his fourth goal to open a 25-10 advantage.

Two tries in four minutes then had the Cougars believing. Both went the way of substitute Oli Burton.

His first was a typical dummy-half raid, while the second came as the ball pinged around the Town in-goal before Burton got the scoring touch.

Beharrell goaled both to ensure a nervous last few minutes for Workington, but they had done enough to secure the points, just.

GAMESTAR: Mason Lewthwaite’s tries ultimately proved the difference with a good showing from the new second row forward.

GAMEBREAKER: Rio Corkill’s second try just kept Town ahead.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

2 Levi Atiga

3 Rio Corkill

18 Max Clarke

15 Cole Walker-Taylor

28 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

10 Stevie Scholey

23 Lennon Clark

30 Mason Lewthwaite

13 Jack Stephenson

Subs (all used)

9 Jamie Doran

24 Lucas Castle

16 Guy Graham

25 Callum Farrer

Tries: Corkill (9, 57), Lewthwaite (30, 40)

Goals: Carter 4/4

Field-goals: Carter (37)

COUGARS

32 Connor Sayner

2 Brad Holroyd

4 Junior Sa’u

3 Adam Ryder

27 Alfie Goddard

6 Izaak Farrell

43 Matty Beharrell

33 Jack Teanby

9 George Flanagan

10 Mark Ioane

11 Brad England

12 Lachlan Lanskey

14 Harry Bowes

Subs (all used)

44 Oliver Burton

29 Lucas Green

16 Jordan Schofield

15 Dan Parker

Tries: Sau (42), England (48), Burton (62, 66)

Goals: Farrell 1/1, Beharrell 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 13-0, 19-0; 19-4, 19-10, 25-10, 25-16, 25-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Mason Lewthwaite; Cougars: Brad England

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 19-0

Referee: Adam Williams