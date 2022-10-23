World Cup: Samoa recover from shock England thumping with 72-4 thrashing of Greece

SAMOA recovered from their shock 60-6 loss to England with a comprehensive 72-4 demolition of minnows Greece

Samoa began the procession in the second minute, Brian To’o rising highest to a Chanel Harris-Tavita kick as Stephen Crichton converted.

Junior Paulo dotted down shortly after following a dangerous run from Jarome Luai with Crichton converting two from two after just five minutes.

However, two stunning tackles by Greek winger Siteni Taukamo stemmed the try-scoring onslaught, though the minnows did crack when Danny Levi cantered under the posts after Luai split the Greek defence open. Crichton converted for an 18-0 lead after just 17 minutes.

It became a point a minute when Chanel Harris-Tavita became the next on the scoresheet after a superb To’o break before Royce Hunt broke through to slide over on the half-hour.

30-0 became 36-0 two minutes later when Luai finished off a wonderful break that ended with Tim Lafai supplying the final pass.

It was Lafai’s turn to dot down with three minutes to go as Crichton once more converted to keep up his 100% record as Samoa led 42-0 at the break.

Credit to Greece, however, they came out firing in the second-half and a superb chip from Lachlan Ilias bounced perfectly for Jake Kambos who was able to offload inside for Ilias who couldn’t convert.

Fa’amanu Brown, however, scampered over from dummy-half minutes later for an easy score and restore Samoan ascendancy.

Crichton then grabbed a deserved score, but he missed his first conversion of the night as Samoa led 52-4.

Harris-Tavita dotted down a Luai kick moments later with Feagai crossing from a great Luai shift to make it 62-4.

Levi then registered a second with 11 minutes to go, just moments after Johnny Mitsias had folded Feagai in half as the Samoa winger hunted a double.

Jaydn Su’a was sinbinned for contact to Mitsias’ head with seven minutes to go, but Samoa still had the final word with Lafai getting his second with a minute remaining.

Samoa

Joseph Suaalii, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Tim Lafai, Matt Feagai, Jarome Luai, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Josh Papalii, Danny Levi, Junior Paulo (C), Ligi Sao, Jaydn Su’a, Josh Aloiai. Subs (all used): Fa’amanu Brown, Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Martin Taupau

Tries: To’o, Paulo, Levi 2, Harris-Tavita 2, Hunt, Luai, Lafai 2, Brown, Crichton, Feagai

Goals: Crichton 10/13

Greece

Chaise Robinson, Siteni Taukamo, Terry Constantinou (C), Nick Mougios, Johnny Mitsias, Billy Magoulias, Lachlan Ilias, Nicholas Flocas, Peter Mamouzelos, Stefanos Bastas, Jake Kambos, Adam Vrahnos, Sebastian Sell. Subs (all used): Myles Gal, Theodoros Nianiakas, Liam Sue-Tin, Nikolaos Bosmos

Tries: Ilias

Goals: Ilias 0/1

Half-time: 42-0

Referee: James Child

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0; 42-4, 48-4, 52-4, 58-4, 62-4, 68-4, 72-4

Venue: Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster