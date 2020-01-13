York forced to wait for new stadium move

York City Knights’ move to their new stadium has been delayed after confirming their first home game of 2020 will take place at Bootham Crescent.

The Championship side have confirmed their clash with Bradford on February 9th, which was due to be their first at the new LNER Community Stadium, has been relocated due to uncertainty around the facility’s ability to host the game that day.

Knights chairman Jon Flatman said: “The latest information we have been provided is unable to guarantee that we will be able to play at the new stadium on that date.

“In simple terms, we require, and fans rightly expect, a degree of notice in order to purchase tickets, arrange travel and deliver marketing for what will be a brilliant home league opener. To remove that uncertainty we have taken the decision to play the fixture at Bootham Crescent.

“Bootham Crescent in recent years holds fantastic memories of a promotion winning season and an excellent 2019 season. Fixtures between the two clubs at Bootham Crescent have witnessed exciting close games in recent years.

“We fully expect to be in the new LNER Community Stadium for our second home league game in 2020.”