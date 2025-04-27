York Knights claim another win over Widnes Vikings

YORK KNIGHTS 26 WIDNES VIKINGS 12

GAVIN WILSON, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

YORK claimed a second home win over Widnes this month, leapfrogging the Vikings and moving into the play-off places after an entertaining clash in hot and sunny conditions.

The Knights had defeated Allan Coleman’s side 39-6 in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup.

York coach Mark Applegarth made just one change from the team who had lost at Featherstone, as ex-Castleford hooker Jacques O’Neill made his long-awaited debut in place of Harvey Reynolds. Centre Kieran Buchanan made his 150th career appearance.

Coleman brought in outside back Josh Hodson on loan from Castleford after drawing with Oldham in the previous game.

York got off to a strong start, opening up a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Liam Harris crossed first, claiming a dropped high kick and beating the Widnes defence with some silky footwork, before converting in front of the posts.

Connor Bailey, who impressed throughout, was then at full stretch down the right flank to reach out and score.

Widnes hit back on the half-hour mark when Mike Butt finished a nice move out to the right wing, with Tom Gilmore goaling from the touchline.

But York restored their ten-point lead five minutes before the break when Joe Brown scored off the back of some neat second-phase play from Ata Hingano and Jesse Dee, with Harris converting.

Widnes started the second half strongly but York repelled a number of repeat sets, and some strong direct running from prop Kieran Hudson laid the platform for Hingano to crash over in the 42nd minute. Harris converted as a three-score lead was created.

Dee was sinbinned for a spear tackle with eleven minutes remaining, and Widnes took full advantage of the extra man in the next set, quickly moving the ball out to Ryan Ince to score by the left flag, with Gilmore again adding the two from the touchline.

York kept their composure to see out the remainder of the game, and a floated offload from Hingano allowed Ben Jones-Bishop to round off the try scoring with 20 seconds left.

GAMESTAR: Strong-running York backrow Connor Bailey put in a huge shift in hot conditions and claimed a well-deserved try.

GAMEBREAKER: Ata Hingano’s second-half try created an unassailable 16-point lead.

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

2 Joe Brown

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

35 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

19 Sam Cook

22 Jacques O’Neill

31 Kieran Hudson

Tries: Harris (15), Bailey (25), Brown (35), Hingano (52), Jones-Bishop (79)

Goals: Harris 3/5

Sin bin: Dee (68) – dangerous tackle

VIKINGS

4 Joe Edge

5 Mike Butt

1 Jack Owens

30 Josh Hodson

2 Ryan Ince

6 Joe Lyons

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Rhodri Lloyd

12 Danny Langtree

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

15 Liam Bent

16 Liam Kirk

29 Rhys Williams

21 Gavin Bennion

Tries: Butt (29), Ince (70)

Goals: Gilmore 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-6, 16-6; 22-6, 22-12, 26-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Connor Bailey; Vikings: Tom Gilmore

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 16-6

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas