York Knights earn much-needed win over Halifax Panthers

YORK KNIGHTS 32 HALIFAX PANTHERS 20

GAVIN WILSON, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

YORK held off a spirited second-half fightback by Halifax to fire up their season following three straight defeats.

Knights coach Mark Applegarth made a number of changes from the team narrowly beaten by Toulouse.

Halfback and captain Liam Harris returned along with backrow Harvey Reynolds while prop Mitch Clark made his debut after signing from Sheffield and Jack Potter was an unfamiliar fullback.

Panthers boss Kyle Eastmond also made changes after victory over Barrow.

Ben Crooks and James Woodburn-Hall were rested while centre Owen Dagnall and stand-off George Whitby made debuts on dual registration from St Helens.

York got off to a flying start, opening up an early 16-0 lead.

Levi Edwards crossed after some nice passing down the left in the fourth minute, Sam Cook was gifted a try two minutes later as Halifax knocked on in the first tackle under their own posts, and Potter stepped inside to score down the right flank in the 13th minute. Paul McShane converted the first two but hit a post with his third attempt.

Halifax got themselves on the scoreboard with an eye-catching try midway through the half as Dagnall grounded the ball off the back of his own attacking kick, although Louis Jouffret missed the relatively easy conversion.

York had the final word of the first period scoring wise when Jesse Dee stormed onto a well-timed Ata Hingano pass in the 32nd minute, with Harris this time adding the extras for a 22-4 lead at the break.

A close-range try from the energetic Taylor Pemberton three minutes after the restart, improved by Harris, had York seemingly in firm control.

But Halifax launched an unlikely fightback with three tries in a dramatic spell just before the hour.

James Saltonstall finished a blindside counter attack down the right flank, Jack Hansen intercepted a stray pass from Potter to race 80 metres, and in the next set, Jouffret outpaced Potter to finish off a well-placed kick from Ben Tibbs. Jouffret converted the latter two tries to reduce York’s lead to 28-20.

Jordan Thompson and McShane reappeared from the bench in an attempt to regain control of the game, and just moments later, former Super League Man of Steel McShane laid on a try for Kieran Buchanan to settle the home side’s nerves, although he couldn’t nail the conversion attempt.

The game ended on a sour note as tempers flared under fatigue, with scuffles in the final minute leading to Cook and Jacob Fairbank finishing the game in the sin bin.

GAMESTAR: York were far more composed with Paul McShane on the field.

GAMEBREAKER: Kieran Buchanan’s try with 16 minutes remaining restored a twelve-point lead, but more importantly stopped the Halifax fightback.

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

28 Jack Potter

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

11 Jesse Dee

23 Levi Edwards

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

13 Jordan Thompson

24 Harvey Reynolds

12 Connor Bailey

19 Sam Cook

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

14 Taylor Pemberton

15 Jack Teanby

33 Mitch Clark

Tries: Edwards (4), Cook (8), Potter (13), Dee (32), Pemberton (43), Buchanan (64)

Goals: McShane 2/4, Harris 2/2

Sin bin: Cook (79) – late tackle

PANTHERS

1 Louis Jouffret

2 Ben Tibbs

30 Owen Dagnall

31 Konrad Hurrell

5 James Saltonstall

32 George Whitby

7 Jack Hansen

16 Ronan Dixon

14 Tom Inman

17 Will Calcott

19 Zack McComb

20 Brad Graham

12 Adam Tangata

Subs (all used)

9 Adam O’Brien

10 Joe Hird

13 Jacob Fairbank

18 Owen Restall

Tries: Dagnall (23), Saltonstall (50), Hansen (54), Jouffret (57)

Goals: Jouffret 2/4

Sin bin: Fairbank (79) – punching

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 16-4, 22-4: 28-4, 28-8, 28-14, 28-20, 32-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Paul McShane; Panthers: Adam Tangata

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 22-4

Referee: Ryan Cox