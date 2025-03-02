York Knights earn much-needed win over Halifax Panthers

YORK KNIGHTS 32 HALIFAX PANTHERS 20
GAVIN WILSON, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday
YORK held off a spirited second-half fightback by Halifax to fire up their season following three straight defeats.
Knights coach Mark Applegarth made a number of changes from the team narrowly beaten by Toulouse.
Halfback and captain Liam Harris returned along with backrow Harvey Reynolds while prop Mitch Clark made his debut after signing from Sheffield and Jack Potter was an unfamiliar fullback.
Panthers boss Kyle Eastmond also made changes after victory over Barrow.
Ben Crooks and James Woodburn-Hall were rested while centre Owen Dagnall and stand-off George Whitby made debuts on dual registration from St Helens.
York got off to a flying start, opening up an early 16-0 lead.
Levi Edwards crossed after some nice passing down the left in the fourth minute, Sam Cook was gifted a try two minutes later as Halifax knocked on in the first tackle under their own posts, and Potter stepped inside to score down the right flank in the 13th minute. Paul McShane converted the first two but hit a post with his third attempt.
Halifax got themselves on the scoreboard with an eye-catching try midway through the half as Dagnall grounded the ball off the back of his own attacking kick, although Louis Jouffret missed the relatively easy conversion.
York had the final word of the first period scoring wise when Jesse Dee stormed onto a well-timed Ata Hingano pass in the 32nd minute, with Harris this time adding the extras for a 22-4 lead at the break.
A close-range try from the energetic Taylor Pemberton three minutes after the restart, improved by Harris, had York seemingly in firm control.
But Halifax launched an unlikely fightback with three tries in a dramatic spell just before the hour.
James Saltonstall finished a blindside counter attack down the right flank, Jack Hansen intercepted a stray pass from Potter to race 80 metres, and in the next set, Jouffret outpaced Potter to finish off a well-placed kick from Ben Tibbs. Jouffret converted the latter two tries to reduce York’s lead to 28-20.
Jordan Thompson and McShane reappeared from the bench in an attempt to regain control of the game, and just moments later, former Super League Man of Steel McShane laid on a try for Kieran Buchanan to settle the home side’s nerves, although he couldn’t nail the conversion attempt.
The game ended on a sour note as tempers flared under fatigue, with scuffles in the final minute leading to Cook and Jacob Fairbank finishing the game in the sin bin.
GAMESTAR: York were far more composed with Paul McShane on the field.
GAMEBREAKER: Kieran Buchanan’s try with 16 minutes remaining restored a twelve-point lead, but more importantly stopped the Halifax fightback.
MATCHFACTS
KNIGHTS
28 Jack Potter
3 Kieran Buchanan
20 Oli Field
11 Jesse Dee
23 Levi Edwards
6 Ata Hingano
7 Liam Harris
8 Jack Martin
9 Paul McShane
13 Jordan Thompson
24 Harvey Reynolds
12 Connor Bailey
19 Sam Cook
Subs (all used)
10 Brenden Santi
14 Taylor Pemberton
15 Jack Teanby
33 Mitch Clark
Tries: Edwards (4), Cook (8), Potter (13), Dee (32), Pemberton (43), Buchanan (64)
Goals: McShane 2/4, Harris 2/2
Sin bin: Cook (79) – late tackle
PANTHERS
1 Louis Jouffret
2 Ben Tibbs
30 Owen Dagnall
31 Konrad Hurrell
5 James Saltonstall
32 George Whitby
7 Jack Hansen
16 Ronan Dixon
14 Tom Inman
17 Will Calcott
19 Zack McComb
20 Brad Graham
12 Adam Tangata
Subs (all used)
9 Adam O’Brien
10 Joe Hird
13 Jacob Fairbank
18 Owen Restall
Tries: Dagnall (23), Saltonstall (50), Hansen (54), Jouffret (57)
Goals: Jouffret 2/4
Sin bin: Fairbank (79) – punching
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 16-4, 22-4: 28-4, 28-8, 28-14, 28-20, 32-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Knights: Paul McShane; Panthers: Adam Tangata
Penalty count: 4-5
Half-time: 22-4
Referee: Ryan Cox