York Knights put Doncaster to the sword

DONCASTER 0 YORK KNIGHTS 56

DAVE PARKINSON, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, Sunday

YORK KNIGHTS all but confirmed themselves as league leaders of the Championship with an imposing second half that yielded seven of their ten tries. Hat-tricks from Toa Mata’afa and Jesse Dee caught the eye, but the work of the pack and halfbacks Liam Harris, who dominated the first half, and Ata Hingano who was at his best in the second half, brought celebrations in the stands.

The Knights dominated the first quarter, where the hosts’ lack of early completions came back to haunt them. The Dons defended particularly well in the first few minutes with Kieran Buchanan and Connor Bailey held over the line in the same set and before a crunching tackle on Dee from Sam Smeaton brought him down and a further defensive play by Edene Gebbie dislodged the ball from the grasp of Ben Jones-Bishop. York kept up their high intensity start, forcing a drop out from a Harris high kick and an all encompassing hit on Craig Hall, however the visitors couldn’t take advantage.

York opened the scoring after 11 minutes when Bailey Antrobus set the position and an inside pass by Harris saw fullback Toa Mata’afa cross fifteen metres in from touch. Harris converted for a 0-6 lead.

The Knights extended their lead after 17 minutes through Connor Bailey’s eighth try of the year and Harris goaled once more. It could have been worse for the Dons too with Harris knocking on after chasing his own kick which went past two players near the posts. The hosts lost Connor Robinson to a HIA, although he was able to return just before half-time.

Doncaster had their first opportunity in the 26th minute when Gebbie was denied a try following an obstruction call against Watson Boas. Four minutes later a high kick caught Mata’afa out, but Craig Hall’s touchdown was disallowed for a double movement. Mata’afi made up for the mistake at the other end, running onto a Harris pass like a bullet after 32 minutes. Harris added his third goal.

Doncaster then forced an error from the restart, but couldn’t take advantage, and rode their luck at the other end when Boas intercepted a Jones-Bishop offload near the line. It was a scrappy end to the half and York had to be content with a 0-18 scoreline at the break.

Doncaster had the first chance of the second half when Luis Johnson ran through, but Robinson lost possession as he hit the floor. The hosts continued to impress but couldn’t find a way through, and when Ben Johnston lost the ball fifteen metres away from the York line, Ata Hingano scooped up quickly, Oli Field ran through and Scott Galeano raced clear for a try at the other end. That score had a demoralising effect on the hosts and Field stretched the visitors advantage with a 57th minute try for Harris to nudge over his fifth goal.

Five minutes later a long kick from McShane was collected by Galeano and unselfishly he put Dee over for a score and by the time the 69th minute ticked by, Dee had added two more tries to his tally with Hingano and McShane enjoying themselves. Hingano was involved in another score as Field added his second inside the last ten minutes to bring up the half century, while Harris moved to seven goals for the afternoon and when Hingano swerved inside the Doncaster 20 in the final couple of minutes Mata’afa was at his shoulder to claim his third. Paul McShane added the final goal to confirm an ultimately comfortable victory.

GAMESTAR: Ata Hingano was at his devastating best in the second half, creating numerous opportunities for the people around him.

GAMEBREAKER: Scott Galeano’s try on 51 minutes gave York the advantage and confidence to push for further points.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Craig Hall

5 Luke Briscoe

4 Reece Lyne

3 Brad Hey

18 Edene Gebbie

6 Ben Johnston

7 Connor Robinson

17 Josh Bowden

24 Watson Boas

10 Suaia Matagi

14 Jacob Jones

11 Sam Smeaton

8 Brad Knowles

Subs (all used)

16 Pauli Pauli

20 Isaac Misky

21 Tyla Hepi

22 Luis Johnson

KNIGHTS

36 Toa Mata’afa

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

35 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

25 Bailey Antrobus

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

20 Sam Cook

10 Brenden Santi

33 Mitch Clark

21 Connor Fitzsimmons

Tries: Mata’afa (10, 32, 79), Bailey (17), Galeano (51), Field (57, 71), Dee (61, 66, 68)

Goals: Harris 7/9, McShane 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 0-24, 0-30, 0-36, 0-42, 0-46, 0-50, 0-56

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Luis Johnson

Knights: Ata Hingano

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 0-18

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 1,878