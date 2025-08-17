York Knights set club record with victory over London Broncos

YORK KNIGHTS 42 LONDON BRONCOS 16

GAVIN WILSON, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

CHAMPIONSHIP leaders York set a new club record of 16 consecutive victories after securing a comfortable win over a battling London.

The Knights last tasted defeat back in April – 24-22 at Featherstone on Good Friday – and have since embarked on a remarkable run that has seen them rise to the top of the table and lift the 1895 Cup at Wembley.

It beats the 15-match winning run which saw them close out the League One season and secure that title in 2018.

Coach Mark Applegarth made two changes from the team that beat Hunslet a week earlier. Captain Liam Harris and forward Bailey Antrobus made welcome returns – the latter from consecutive ACL injuries – with Will Dagger and Conor Fitzsimmons dropping out.

London coach Mike Eccles made three changes from the team that narrowly lost to Toulouse last week, with Alex Walker and Lewis Bienek having picked up injuries and Liam Tindall out following HIA protocols. New signing Kobe Rugless went straight into the team, facing the Knights for the second consecutive week, Marcus Qareqare joined on loan from Leeds Rhinos, and Chris Hellec returned at fullback.

York started brightly and were on the board after just three minutes, prolific winger Ben Jones-Bishop stepped over for his 25th try of a stellar season, and the 1,000th point of his career, after the ball was kept alive on the last tackle in their first set.

London felt their way into the game and briefly took the lead after a quarter of an hour when Ethan Natoli got onto the end of a well-placed grubber kick from Connor O’Beirne. Jack Smith added the goal.

This stirred a reaction from the hosts in the form of a blistering ten-minute hat-trick from Scott Galeano. All three tries followed a similar formula – York created space off quick ruck speed, allowing Oli Field to set up his wing partner for the first two, and the third came via a looping pass from Ata Hingano, all expertly finished in the left corner.

With Liam Harris only converting one of York’s first-half tries, the industrious Broncos went into the sheds still hanging on in the contest at 18-6. Those hopes were soon extinguished soon into the second half with two converted tries in three minutes – first Harris darted over to score from close range, before setting up Connor Bailey in the next set.

London continued to work hard in the Yorkshire sunshine and were rewarded for their efforts when Hellec was sent through a gap with a nicely timed pass from O’Beirne close to the line. Jack Smith successfully converted.

York responded with a converted try from Brenden Santi, who charged over from close range.

The Knights looked to press on in the closing stages, allowing Broncos winger Charlie Robson to pick off a speculative Taylor Pemberton pass and race home 80 metres to score, Smith hitting the post with the conversion attempt.

The last word went to York. Paul McShane caused chaos with a probing grubber kick and prop Jack Martin was on hand to ground the loose ball for a converted try, much to the delight of the noisy Knights fans in the sun.

The Knights will have one hand on the Championship League Leaders’ trophy if they beat Toulouse in the south of France on Friday night.

GAMESTAR: Scott Galeano takes the plaudits for a ten-minute first half hat-trick, with all three tries taking some finishing.

GAMEBREAKER: Two York tries in three minutes early in the second half effectively ended the contest.

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

36 Toa Mata’afa

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

35 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

25 Bailey Antrobus

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

14 Taylor Pemberton

24 Harvey Reynolds

33 Mitch Clark

Tries: Jones-Bishop (3), Galeano (18, 23, 28), Harris (50), Bailey (53), Santi (65), Martin (74)

Goals: Harris 5/8

BRONCOS

2 Chris Hellec

26 Charlie Robson

3 Ethan Natoli

33 Jack Smith

31 Marcus Qareqare

28 Jenson Binks

7 Connor O’Beirne

14 Kobe Rugless

9 Curtis Davies

15 Dan Okoro

11 Will Lovell

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

13 Marcus Stock

Subs (all used)

8 Huw Worthington

18 Ben Hursey-Hord

22 Matt Ross

34 Tommy Porter

Tries: Natoli (15), Hellec (62), Robson (72)

Goals: Smith 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 10-6, 14-6, 18-6; 24-6, 30-6, 30-12, 36-12, 36-16, 42-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Scott Galeano; Broncos: Dan Okoro

Penalty count: 4-3

Half-time: 18-6

Referee: Kevin Moore