York Knights take Hull KR player on loan

YORK KNIGHTS have signed Hull KR halfback Danny Richardson on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old former St Helens, Castleford Tigers and England Knights player is working his way back from an ankle injury.

Richardson, who has turned out four times for Rovers this year and had loan stints at Huddersfield Giants (one appearance) and Salford Red Devils (two), is set to link up with York, who have ambitions of being in Super League next season, when fully fit.

The Knights earlier this week signed 22-year-old Australian halfback Harry Fraser from Newcastle Rugby League side Northern Hawks on an initial deal until the end of this season.