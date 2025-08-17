York Valkyrie put 16 tries past struggling Warrington Wolves

YORK VALKYRIE 86 WARRINGTON WOLVES 0

LORRAINE MARSDEN, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

YORK ran in over a point a minute against a Warrington side that continue to struggle at the foot of the table.

Savannah Andrade led the way with a hat-trick, while Emma Kershaw, Eboni Partington and Rhiannion Marshall all grabbed a brace in the reigning champions’ 16-try romp.

Having failed to raise a team for the scheduled game against St Helens prior to the international break, Warrington returned to the field almost a month after their last game, but found themselves behind after just two minutes when, on York’s first set of the game, Tara Moxon broke clear to race 40 metres to open the scoring.

With that, the floodgates opened and after just 15 minutes, York were already 22-0 to the good following tries from Kershaw, Andrade and Evie Sexton.

Five more tries followed before the break as Sinead Peach and Peace Lekuru touched down before Partington crossed either side of Marshall’s first.

The onslaught continued after the break when Adaoha Akwiwu picked up a loose ball to go over seven minutes after the restart, with Marshall adding her second just moments later.

Jas Bell and Andrade, set up by Lekuru, crossed before the hour mark to put York 70-0 up.

The final quarter of the game saw tries from Kershaw, Izzy Brennan and Andrade.

Of the 16 tries, 11 were successfully converted, with Brennan adding six from ten attempts, Marshall, three from three and Ellie Williamson two from three.

VALKYRIE: 2 Eboni Partington, 30 Peace Lekuru, 16 Lisa Parker, 21 Tara Moxon, 5 Emma Kershaw, 1 Georgie Dagger, 3 Tamzin Renouf, 22 Agnes Wood, 9 Sinead Peach, 10 Jas Bell, 12 Savannah Andrade, 20 Evie Sexton, 17 Izzy Brennan. Subs (all used): 7 Ellie Williamson, 14 Izzy Bibby, 11 Rhiannion Marshall, 31 Adaoha Akwiwu

Tries: Moxon (2), Kershaw (5, 63), Andrade (8, 59, 71), Sexton (14), Peach (17), Lekuru (29), Partington (32, 40), Marshall (38, 49), Akwiwu (47), Bell (56), Brennan (68); Goals: Brennan 6/10; Marshall 3/3; Williamson 2/3

WOLVES: Sydney Alderman-Smith, Francis Layton, Nicole Barnett, Gracie Bradshaw, Isabelle Maylon, Hollie Gregory, Mary-Ann Gittens, Ellie Dooney, Dani Bound, Jess Panayiotou, Chelsea Newton, Albany-D Coates, Emily Downs. Subs (all used): Ruby Stokes, Olivia Hill, Ffion Jenkins, Alice Burns

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 26-0, 32-0, 38-0, 44-0, 48-0; 54-0, 60-0, 66-0, 70-0, 74-0, 80-0, 86-0

Half-time: 48-0