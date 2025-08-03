York Valkyrie to take first Women’s Super League game to Newcastle

   03/08/2025

YORK VALKYRIE will break new ground when they take part in the first ever Women’s Super League match to be played in Newcastle.

The club have confirmed that their round-eleven fixture against Wigan Warriors on Sunday, August 24 will be played at Blaydon Rugby Club’s Crow Trees ground.

It will be part of a double-header alongside the Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven League One clash.

The move comes as part of the ongoing relationship between York and Newcastle, and reiterates York’s support for growing the women’s game in new regions.