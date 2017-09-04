Eight youngsters shortlisted for Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

League Express has revealed the eight nominees for this year’s Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal.

Kriss Brining, Tom Davies, Regan Grace, Liam Marshall, Darnell McIntosh, Danny Richardson, Danny Walker and Jack Walker have all been shortlisted for the award, the winner of which will be announced in next week’s League Express.

The Medal recognises the standout players who have made a mark in Super League for the first time this season, with all players listed having made fewer than ten Super League appearances before the start of the campaign.

Six clubs are represented in this year’s shortlist, with both St Helens and Wigan having two players making the cut.

Previous winners include Sam Tomkins (2009), Jermaine McGillvary (2011), John Bateman (2012) and Joe Burgess (2014), all of whom went on to become England internationals.

Previous winners

2008 Luke Burgess – Leeds Rhinos

2009 Sam Tomkins – Wigan Warriors

2010 Liam Watts – Hull Kingston Rovers

2011 Jermaine McGillvary – Huddersfield Giants

2012 John Bateman – Bradford Bulls

2013 Tom Lineham – Hull FC

2014 Joe Burgess – Wigan Warriors

2015 Andre Savelio – St Helens

2016 Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity

League Express editor, Martyn Sadler, said: “All Rugby League supporters like to see the emergence of young stars in our sport and we are delighted to encourage the development of young players who are new in Super League by giving a medal whose prestige can be seen from the list of former winners.”

Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal Shortlist

Kriss Brining (Salford Red Devils)

Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors)

Regan Grace (St Helens)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants)

Danny Richardson (St Helens)

Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings)

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)