Powell set to make big changes ahead of Widnes clash

Daryl Powell has promised to make changes ahead of Castleford’s clash with Widnes.

The Tigers were thrashed 46-6 by St Helens in the opening round of the season as Castleford put in an abject display.

Powell has been impressed with his side’s reaction in training, with the Cas chief describing his side’s attitude as “awesome.”

But despite that, Powell is ready to bring the axe down and chop players from his squad for the visit of Denis Betts’ side.

“Without a doubt, there’ll be changes,” Powell said.

“You can’t come up with that and there not be people dropping out of the team. There were some poor performances in there. We had a lot of people play elsewhere at the weekend, and while I’m not going to say who they are, I’m weighing up some positions and I’ll make sure I get that right. We’ll make sure we change the make-up of things.”

One of several positions Powell is considering change is at fullback. Ben Roberts played there against St Helens, but Powell admitted he may change things up.

“That’s one of the positions that’s under threat, and there are a few of them. The coaching group will have to make a collective decision in regards to what we do at fullback. The decision will be made this afternoon.

“We’ve trained well over the last couple of days. It was pretty disappointing, everyone agrees with that and it’s difficult to see past us going there and getting our backsides spanked. We’ll only know on Sunday really but the attitude to training has been awesome this week and you’re just looking to move on pretty quickly.”

Jake Trueman is unavailable for selection while Joe Wardle remains a doubt.