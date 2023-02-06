12 games to be broadcast on TV and stream this weekend including St Helens take on St George Illawarra Dragons

THERE will be a feast of rugby league on our televisions this weekend, including St Helens’ first game of their Pre-Season Challenge against St George Illawarra Dragons.

That fixture will kick off at 9am UK time, live on ​Sky Sports Mix on Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, there will be a plethora of NRL warm-up games for rugby league fans to sink their teeth into, starting on Thursday as the New Zealand Warriors take on Wests Tigers.

Here are the 12 broadcasted games in full:

Thursday 9th February

6:55am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

7:00am NZ Warriors v Wests Tigers

Friday 10th February

6:50am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

6:55am Newcastle v Cronulla

​Friday 10th February

8:55am Sky Sports Arena | 8:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

9:00am South Sydney v Manly​

Saturday 11th February

2:25am Sky Sports Arena | 1:30am Watch NRL

Women’s NRL All Star Game

2:30am NZ Moari v Aust. Indigenous

Saturday 11th February

4:40am Sky Sports Arena | 4:30am Watch NRL

NRL All Star Game

4:45am NZ Moari v Aust. Indigenous

​Saturday 11th February

6:55am Sky Sports Mix | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

7:00am Parramatta v Penrith

​Saturday 11th February

8:55am Sky Sports Mix | 8:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

9:05am St George Illawarra v St Helens

​Sunday 12th February

2:30am Sky Sports Mix | 2:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

2:50am Melbourne v Sydney Roosters

​​Sunday 12th February

4:50am Sky Sports Arena | Mix | 4:50 Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

4:55am Canberra v Canterbury

​​Sunday 12th February

6:55am Sky Sports Arena | 6:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

7:00am North Queensland v The Dolphins

​​Sunday 12th February

8:55am Sky Sports Arena | 9:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season

9:05am Brisbane v Gold Coast

Monday 13th February

7:15pm ViaPlay Sports

Championship

7:45pm York v Bradford