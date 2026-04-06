14 Super League players charged including Hull KR and Leigh Leopards trio

14 Super League players have been charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in the aftermath of the Rivals Round over the weekend.

Three of those are from Hull KR, with Tom Amone, Peta Hiku and Elliot Minchella landing in hot water whilst Leigh Leopards trio Joe Ofahengaue, Louis Brogan and Matt Davis have also been charged.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Tom Amone (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Striking – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.5 – No further action

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5.75 – Fine

Louis Brogan (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Matt Davis (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.25 – Fine

Shane Wright (St Helens) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.75 – Fine

Jesse Dee (York Knights) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Jordan Lane (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Trip – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.5 – No further action

Kruise Leeming (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Joe Cator (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15 – 2 match suspension and a fine

Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Toulouse Olympique – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine