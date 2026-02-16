Mikey Lewis avoids World Club Challenge ban as 14 Super League players charged

MIKEY LEWIS will be free to play in the World Club Challenge after avoiding a ban from the Match Review Panel.

The Hull KR halfback was shown the yellow card for a trip on York Knights captain Liam Harris during their shock opening-round defeat.

Lewis, whose side come up against Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night, has escaped a suspension but accrued five penalty points for a Grade C trip.

Team-mates Peta Hiku, Elliot Minchella and Jai Whitbread were also charged for incidents during the York game but have been cleared to play against the NRL champions.

There were 14 Super League players charged by the Match Review Panel in total following round one.

But only two of those players – Ligi Sao of Hull FC and Ben Garcia of Catalans Dragons – have been banned.

Sao will have to sit out games against Wigan Warriors and York while skipper Garcia must miss one match, when Catalans’ travel to Bradford Bulls on Friday.

Here are all 14 charges from the weekend:

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Head contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2.25 – Not applicable

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2.75 – Not applicable

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 4 – Fine

Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 2 – No further action

Liam Hood (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1 – No further action

Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade A Late contact on kicker – Penalty Points 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months 1.25 No further action

Elliott Minchella (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade B Head contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 3.25 Fine

Jai Whitbread (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade A Late contact on passer Penalty Points 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1 – No further action

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade C Trip – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 5 – Fine

Jackson Hastings (St Helens) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade C Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 5 – Fine

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 9.5 – One match suspension and fine

Josh Allen (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1 – No further action

Ryan Sutton (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 1 – No further action

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade D Dangerous contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points in previous 12 months: 15 – Two match suspension and a fine