Cumberland Amateur Rugby League emergency meeting amid NCRL

THE Cumberland Amateur Rugby League held an emergency general meeting in the wake of the launch of the Rugby Football League’s National Community Rugby League initiative, a key focus being the question of the league’s financial reserves.

The NCRL structure has replaced the old Iggesund Cumberland League competitions, and member clubs opted unanimously to maintain CARL as an organisation.

Most of the reserves will be fed back to member clubs, although the league’s bank account will remain ‘live’.

League Express understands that the Cumberland and League play-off winners’ trophies (which, after the Challenge Cup, are believed to be the oldest cups in Rugby League), will be ‘retired’, and hopefully housed in a local museum, with the hope of creating a section dedicated to the history of amateur Rugby League in West Cumbria.