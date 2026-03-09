16 Super League players charged with Hull KR, Bradford and St Helens men banned

16 Super League players charged following the weekend’s Super League action, with Hull KR, Bradford Bulls and St Helens men banned.

Hull KR’s Karl Lawton has been banned for three matches following a Grade E Dangerous Contact during Rovers’ 32-6 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Meanwhile, Eliot Peposhi. has been banned for three matches following a Grade E Head Contact charge during Bradford’s 26-22 loss to St Helens.

Peposhi’s teammate, Loghan Lewis, has been slapped with a two-match suspension for Grade D Dangerous Contact with Joe Shorrocks also receiving a two-match ban for the same offence.

Following the latest round of the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Trip – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No further action

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade C Shoulder Charge – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 match suspension

Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Karl Lawton (Hull KR) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade E Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 21 – Total Penalty Points: 23 – 3 matches and a fine

Romeo Tropis (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Ryan Sutton (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

David Klemmer (St Helens) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine

Elliot Peposhi (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade E Head Contact – Penalty Points: 21 – Total Penalty Points: 23 – 3 matches and a fine

Loghan Lewis (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade D Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 17.25 – 2 matches and a fine

Joe Shorrocks (St Helens) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade D Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 13.5 – 2 matches

Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No further action

Daejarn Asi (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Trip – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Daejarn Asi (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Trip – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Jermiah Mata’utia (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action