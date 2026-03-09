Jack Sinfield on facing Jake Connor ahead of Wakefield-Leeds showdown

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Jack Sinfield is ready to battle Man of Steel Jake Connor – and whatever comes his way from his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate.

The young stand-off faces his old side in a competitive game on Friday for the first time since leaving Headingley at the end of last season.

Sinfield will bid to fire Wakefield into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals when they host their West Yorkshire rivals.

The 21-year-old moved on from the Rhinos after being stuck behind the likes of maverick Connor for a starting spot.

He told League Express: “I’m sure he’ll have some words with me!

“Jake’s a great player and is playing really well.

“It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to and hopefully we can get the win.

“Any Challenge Cup game is a big occasion. It’s a separate competition. Everyone at the start of the year wants to go far in the Cup and hopefully we can this year.”

Sinfield has earned a starting spot under Trinity coach Daryl Powell after Mason Lino succumbed to a hamstring issue.

He was the player of the match in the win over Huddersfield Giants and has kept his spot for the next two games, including Thursday’s hard-fought 14-10 victory over Hull FC and a loss against Warrington Wolves.

On whether he’s confident of keeping his spot, Sinfield insisted: “I’ve just got to keep doing what I can control and playing well. And then it’s up to Daryl who he puts in there and who’s best for the team.

“But I just want to play well and get wins.

“It was important for us (beating Hull). We’ve probably not started performance-wise the way we want to.

“We’ve put a big focus on our defence and I thought that was miles better on Thursday.

“It was a step in the right direction and hopefully we can kick on a bit now.”

Next up is tackling his former Leeds colleagues and Sinfield added: “I experienced it a bit on Boxing Day.

“It was a weird feeling. But once you’re into the game you don’t really think about it; you’re just thinking about putting a good performance in and getting the win.

“And then after the game it’ll be good to catch up with a few of them, but the main focus is going and playing well.”

That’s one of five all-Super League ties this weekend, with all 13 participating top-flight clubs still involved.

The remaining Championship clubs all play on Saturday – Goole Vikings (who travel to Warrington Wolves for their ‘home’ draw), Keighley Cougars (at York Knights) and Oldham (away to Catalans Dragons).