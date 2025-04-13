1895 Cup semi-final draw as final four discover route to Wembley

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS stand between Oldham and a first Wembley appearance.

The pair will meet at Boundary Park in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup, with York Knights and Bradford Bulls contesting the other tie.

Oldham hosted the draw before their home league meeting with Featherstone today (Sunday) – and now coach Sean Long is looking towards another showdown with his former employers.

The Roughyeds were founder members of the Northern Union in 1895, and have won the Challenge Cup three times and played in seven finals in total, but all before the showpiece was taken to Wembley in 1929.

Long’s side have made an impressive start to life in the Championship after promotion as League One champions.

And Oldham are also scenting success in the AB Sundecks-backed 1895 Cup, for sides outside Super League.

Featherstone won the competition in 2021 – beating York at Wembley – and also contested the 2022 final.

Bradford, who haven’t previously made the 1895 Cup final, are seeking a first visit to Wembley since successive Challenge Cup final defeats in 1996 and 1997.

The semi-finals are on the weekend of May 17/18, with the final on Saturday, June 7.