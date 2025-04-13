NCL Premier Division round-up: West Bowling earn dramatic win over leaders West Hull

WEST BOWLING held out in a dramatic finale to inflict a first defeat of the season on leaders WEST HULL and go second to the Green and Golds, solely on points difference.

In a pulsating clash, the Bradford side were 12-0 up in as many minutes, thanks to Harry Williams’ conversions of tries by Charlie Barrett and Danny Halmshaw.

The visitors, however, hit back to lead 16-12 at the interval, through touchdowns by Jack Watts and Jacob Moore, with Leon Stewart steaming over in injury time and Jack Townend converting two scores.

Bowling, though, were twelve points ahead by the hour, Williams posting a try and two goals and Haydn Spence and Andrew Gabriel notching touchdowns.

And that was enough to take the spoils, despite West Hull narrowing the deficit to 28-26 with tries by the 74th minute to Kieran Masike and Kian Goodhand, with Townend landing his third goal.

Early-season leaders WATERHEAD WARRIORS were beaten 22-12 at home by LOCK LANE, who have leapfrogged the Oldham outfit.

Waterhead edged in front in the seventh minute with a Kegan Brennan penalty-goal, but the Castleford side had established a 16-2 lead by the interval, thanks to a try and two goals by Morgan Jones, preceded by touchdowns for Harvey Kear and Nathan Fozzard.

The Warriors, who lost Callum Cameron (stamping) to the sin bin shortly before Fozzard’s try, raised their hopes when Harrison Dodd popped over as the hour beckoned, but Cameron’s second yellow card, for foul play, was quickly followed by a touchdown for the visitors’ Morgan Punchard, Jones converting.

And that was enough to secure the Lane’s win, despite Dodd grabbing his second score and Jenson Hamilton goaling.

SIDDAL are third, ahead of Lock Lane on points difference, courtesy of a 42-16 victory at struggling LEIGH MINERS RANGERS.

The visitors roared into a 20-0 lead by the 22nd minute, Christian Ackroyd, Oliver Lewis (twice) and Jacob Rushworth dashing in.

Noah Lancelott opened the Miners’ account but Siddal went in at the break 30-4 ahead, Lewis having completed his hat-trick before Mason Scott popped over.

Leigh MR, to their credit, rallied to 30-16 by the hour, Jonny Youds improving touchdowns by Jacob Hamer and Isaac Hewitt.

But the title hopefuls sealed victory with tries in the last eight minutes for Harvey Williams and Adam Horner, with Jamie Greenwood completing a five-goal haul.

Two clubs in the unaccustomed position of being too close to the drop zone for comfort met in south Leeds and the honours went to WATH BROW HORNETS, who toppled reigning champions and now relegation-haunted HUNSLET ARLFC 26-12.

The hosts enjoyed a bright start, Luke Thompson dotting down on twelve minutes and Josh McLelland goaling.

The Cumbrians, however, bounced back in style to lead 16-6 at half-time through tries in a sizzling six-minute spell before the half-hour by Sam Curwen, Aidan Dawson and Matty Creasey, two of which Greg Rooney converted.

Devan Sharp and Cole Walker-Taylor added further touchdowns by the hour, Curwen improving the first effort, before Hunslet ARLFC registered a late consolation try by Tommy Corke which McLelland goaled.

YORK ACORN were 10-0 down against visitors ROCHDALE MAYFIELD before recovering to lead 12-10 shortly before the break, Ant Chilton converting tries by Jordan Potter and Ben Husband.

Acorn, however, were 36-12 adrift before Lewis Lord and Callum Worthington nipped over in the last ten minutes, with Chilton on target with both conversions.

Reece Hamlett, though, crossed for Mayfield between times to set up a 42-24 win.

Jack Wright and Deacon Connolly bagged a brace apiece, with other touchdowns going to Jack McConachie, Devlin Long and Tyrone Chipchase. Cole Connolly (three) and Ieuan Higgs (two) kicked the goals.

DEWSBURY MOOR remain the only side in the top flight without a win, having lost 28-12 at THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS.

The Crusaders were twelve points clear before the opening quarter was out, having posted tries by Jamie Holroyd and Sean Leicester, the latter converting both scores.

Aaron James hit back for the Maroons on 25 minutes, Greg Colbridge improving, but there were only three minutes left when Colbridge converted what was in effect a consolation score by Kieran Hepworth.

By that stage, Thatto had the points in the bag through second tries for Leicester and Holroyd, with Mason Phillips adding a touchdown and Leicester totalling four goals.

