20 Questions: Getting to know Huddersfield Giants star George Flanagan

Huddersfield Giants fullback George Flanagan is next to step into the hot seat and answer our 20 Questions.

1 Can you quite believe how well your first season as a Super League player panned out for you?

It was definitely enjoyable, but it could have been more enjoyable if we had won more games.

We could talk about last year, but that’s gone and I just want to kick on now and be better than I was then. I wasn’t too happy with my defensive game at times and that is something I have always needed to work on. So I did a lot of hard work in pre-season to get that right for this year.

2 When you and Niall Evalds are both fit and available, can you see yourself retaining that spot at full-back, and if not, where else do you see yourself slotting into the side?

I’ll do my job anywhere the team needs me. Niall’s a top-class full-back and has been for many years, so whenever I get my opportunity, or wherever the team need me, I’ll play and put my best foot forward.

3 As senior debuts go, yours was pretty special, scoring a try and playing alongside your dad. Looking back on that now, how was that game?

It was definitely a very special day. Playing for my home-town club, Bradford, was all I’d ever dreamed of doing. So when I got that opportunity it was great. Then to play alongside my dad made it even better. So yeah, it was a very, very good day.

4 Then a couple of years later you played against your dad for the first time when you were at Hunslet and he was at Keighley – how was that?

It was very, very weird playing against my dad. There are not many people who can say they have played with and against their dad, so again that was a very special day and something we’ll never forget. We’ve got pictures up around the house of when we played with each other and against each other, so we’ll always remember those moments.

5 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

I used to look up to many players because I always wanted to play rugby league and I have always been obsessed with the game. Sam Tomkins (right) is one of the best full-backs I’ve ever seen in Super League, so I used to look up to him a lot.

6. Who is your best friend in the game?

I’ve got a few – Kieran Rush, Oli Russell, Matty English – I could name loads of them. I’ve got so many close mates at the Giants and it’s good when you can go out and play the game with your best mates and be around them every single day. We’ve got a very tight-knit group at Huddersfield. We’re all really close mates and we do a lot of things away from the game together. That can only build bonds and make us stronger on the field.

7 What else are you hoping to achieve in the game over the next few years?

I just want to take each day and each year as it comes. I don’t look too far ahead of myself because anything can happen in a career. I just want to keep enjoying every moment and take every opportunity I get to play.

8 Outside of the game, what is top of your bucket list?

That’s a good question – I’m not too sure to be honest. I just like to kick back, cruise around daily and do nice things.

9 If you could go back and see any of the past greats of rugby league play live, who would it be?

I’d like to be able to go back and enjoy the early days of Bradford Bulls winning trophies and see the players who were at the peak of it performing at their very best on the field.

10 Which superpower would you most like to have?

I’d love to be invisible and people not know that I’m around. I’d just spy on them and see what they were getting up to.

11 If you could be on any celebrity TV or reality TV show, which would it be?

I’d love to have a go at I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! I’ve watched that for years so that would be good. I’m not actually scared of too much, so I think I could do it. The only thing that would get me would probably be rats, but everything else I’d be fine with.

12 If you could attend any sporting event in the world, which would it be?

A big boxing fight. I’d have loved to have gone and watched Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk, but I couldn’t. I’d still love to go to any of the other big boxing events.

13 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

Other than playing rugby, I don’t have a lot – I’m quite a boring person.

14 What is the go-to song or artist on your music playlist?

I like a bit of country music at the minute, so anything like that really. I just like the vibe of country music on the way to and from training. If you get a nice vibe going in the car, you can’t go wrong.

15 What is your ideal night out?

A few pubs, a good time, good music and a live singer – that’s all right for me.

16 If you weren’t a rugby league player, what would you be doing?

I’d be doing some sort of coaching or something like that. It would definitely be something sporty. I was always a sporty kid, so it would definitely be along those lines.

17 What is your favourite film?

I’m more of a series person rather than films and I really liked The City Is Ours recently – that was really good. I’m more the type to sit and watch a box set rather than a film.

18 What is the one thing you could not live without?

My car. I like to get everywhere in my car, so I definitely need that. I’ve got a nice little Polo and it gets me from A to B. I don’t need anything flashy, just something that gets me about.

19 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

I’m pretty in the zone on game day. I like to keep myself to myself and do my own thing. I don’t talk to many people before a game because I’m a competitor and I want to win, so I want to make sure my prep’s right and I do that on my own.

20 Do you have any funny stories about any of your team-mates?

I don’t know if I’ve got any that can be published!

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)