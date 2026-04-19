Quarter-final draw for 1895 Cup made with new winner guaranteed

THERE is certain to be a new winner of the 1895 Cup this year, after the quarter-final draw was made by York Knights winger Ben Jones-Bishop on Radio Leeds on Sunday, after all the first-round games had been completed.

Jones-Bishop was part of the York side that won the Cup in 2025, but the Knights are now in Super League and, with Sheffield Eagles having been knocked out by Rochdale Hornets on Sunday, none of the eight remaining teams have ever won the trophy.

Only Widnes Vikings have ever reached the final, which they did in 2019 when the final was held at Wembley Stadium and they lost 36-18 to the Eagles.

The tie of the round will be between London Broncos, who are undefeated in the Championship, and ambitious Doncaster, who have only suffered one defeat.

Three of the ties will be held on the west of the Pennines at Rochdale, Oldham and Widnes, with Doncaster and Goole Vikings the only Yorkshire representatives still in the competition.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 16/17 May.

The final of the competition will be held on August Bank Holiday Monday at a venue yet to be decided.

1895 Cup quarter-final draw:

London Broncos v Doncaster

Oldham v Midlands Hurricanes

Rochdale Hornets v Goole Vikings

Widnes Vikings v Newcastle Thunder

Read reports from every first-round game here.