20 Questions: Getting to know Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam

Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam is next to tackle our 20 Questions.

1 Leigh have been the entertainers of Super League for the last couple of seasons, so what’s it like to be part of that squad and part of making the Leopards a force to be reckoned with?

It’s exciting. It was something I was looking forward to when I first came over, they were doing really well in the Championship before I arrived, and it was something I was very keen to do and help the team play the way they play.

2 How much further can Leigh go in the next couple of seasons?

Well, there’s only one more big game to go that we haven’t done yet, so winning the comp is what we’re chasing, and I can definitely see that coming in the next couple of years. We have enough depth in the squad and have brought in players who can help us achieve that.

3 What’s it like being coached by your dad every day?

I enjoy it, and it’s not foreign to me because he coached me throughout my whole childhood. The only difference now is that there is a little bit more pressure on the result, but I do enjoy it a lot.

4 Who’s the nicer person – Adrian, your dad, or Adrian, your coach?

They’re both pretty good, to be honest. But if I’m going to have a little joke, I’d say him as a coach. He can be pretty strict as a dad, but when he’s the coach, that’s kind of split between everyone in the squad and not just directed at me. He’s got too many rules for me, so it’s better when other people are dealing with that instead of me.

5 What’s been the greatest moment of your career so far?

There’s a couple, but the 2023 Challenge Cup (below) was a big one – probably the biggest, if I’m being honest. But then just playing at the Leigh Sports Village because I love it every time we’re at home.

6 On a personal level, what are you hoping to achieve in the game in the next few years?

That’s a hard question because everything I’ve done so far has come off the back of the team playing really well, so it’s hard to set real personal goals. Any that I do have at the moment are just week in, week out stuff. I’m not chasing any personal accolades; it’s more just personal stuff on the field, and then hopefully that can help the team play well as well.

7 Is there any individual try that you’ve scored that stands out above the others as a really memorable moment?

There was one last year against Hull KR at home. All my family were there and in the stand that I was running to, so that was pretty cool. I’ll go for that one.

8 Is there any particular fixture that you look forward to each season?

I have been asked that question before, but I don’t think there is. It’s more just when we’re playing at home. Anytime I can look at the calendar, and we’ve got a home game, it’s great. Our fans are unreal, so I really enjoy those games.

9 In terms of travel and holidays, where is the most interesting place you’ve visited?

That’s a tough one because I have been to a lot of places. But I’d maybe say Papua New Guinea – the land of the unexpected – it’s always good fun when we go there. Playing out there is an experience as well; the 40-degree heat doesn’t help, but that all adds to the experience, so I really enjoy it.

10 Who’s the best musician or band you’ve seen perform live?

Chris Brown. I just like everything about him. I love the music, and the show itself was pretty cool too. I saw him in Manchester and London, and it was just great to be there with a lot of people as well as family and friends.

11 If you could have a night out with any celebrity, dead or alive, who would you like to go and hang out with for a few hours?

A few of us have talked about this before and I’d probably have to say Adam Sandler and a couple of his mates, and just have a few good laughs. He’s a funny comedian, and I enjoy his stuff, so it would be good to sit down with him for a bit.

12 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

I love playing golf – that’s it really – so that and just hanging out with friends and family, having coffee, food, anything like that.

13 What is top of your bucket list?

One thing I have never done is make a bucket list before, because I have been lucky enough to have done a lot of things anyway. So that’s probably something I have to think about. I’d love to say skydiving or something like that, but I think when push came to shove, I wouldn’t do it.

14 In terms of TV is there a favourite series or programme you’ve really got into recently?

Not really. I’ll just try and get into whatever’s new and exciting that all the boys are talking about in the sheds. So nothing in particular, just whatever’s hot at the time.

15 What is your ideal night out?

It would be with all the boys, starting in the daytime somewhere and then leading into the night. Doing that, being around the boys and letting our hair down a little bit too, is always fun.

16 What do you think you’d be doing if you weren’t a rugby league player?

Ideally, I would like to be doing something to do with golf, but realistically, it would probably be something like strength and conditioning or a personal trainer.

17 Who would you say is your best friend within the game?

Probably Nathan Wilde, one of our younger front rowers. There’s a bit of a running joke going around at training that we’re besties, but yeah, we get on really well. He’s easy to make fun of, and he’s pretty quick-witted too, so he can rip it right back. He’s good fun to be around.

18 Do you have any gameday superstitions?

No, I don’t. I just like getting in and getting around the boys as early I can. Then just have a bit of a laugh and chew the fat with them a little bit until it’s time to start getting ready – that’s my favourite part of the week, walking in and seeing everyone and knowing that we’re about to go out there and play the game we love. It doesn’t get better than that.

19 Other than the Leigh Sports Village, which is your favourite stadium to play in?

I played at a few pretty cool stadiums, but the Suncorp in Brisbane is unbelievable. I’ve been lucky enough to play there a bunch of times – that’s definitely my favourite, for sure.

20 Before you joined Leigh, had you ever worn any leopard print, and does it suit you?

Ha ha, no comment! Nah, I’d never worn it, and when I joined the club, it wasn’t even the Leopards, so it wasn’t a thing. It had been spoken about, but the change was finalised in the off-season after my first year here, so whether I liked it or not, I was already part of it.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 518 (March 2026)