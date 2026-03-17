Toulouse Olympique ‘doing tremendous job’ on Super League return

SYLVAIN HOULES has admitted how much he is enjoying Toulouse Olympique being back in Super League after a three-year hiatus in the Championship.

The French club was elevated, alongside York Knights, into the top flight by an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine at the end of 2025.

With Bradford Bulls also successfully making the cut on the IMG grading requirements, three new promoted sides took to the start line last month.

All three have impressed in their own right, each recording two wins from the opening four rounds.

Toulouse, who have enjoyed a blank weekend as they did not enter the Challenge Cup, defeated Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers before being beaten by Bradford and Wigan Warriors.

Toulouse’s place in the league had faced opposition from anti-expansionists, but Houles could not hide his joy that the French club is back in the top flight, emphasising that Toulouse bring something different to the competition.

“It’s so good to be back in the Super League,” Houles said.

“Two wins from four, we would have signed up for that at the beginning of the season. I think the club is doing a tremendous job, the atmosphere is fantastic and we are playing some great rugby.

“I want us to bring something different to the Super League, and I think we’re on our way there.

“I hope everyone is enjoying us being there, as we certainly are.

“We love being part of the Super League and the Super League journey, so we want to enjoy every second of it.”