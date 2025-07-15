20 Questions: Getting to know Tongan powerhouse Konrad Hurrell

Get to know St Helens’ Tongan star Konrad Hurrell as he tackles our 20 questions.

1 What has been the greatest moment of your career so far?

One that’s up there is representing Tonga against Australia when we beat them for the first time (in 2019). For a tier-two team to beat Australia, the number one, it was crazy.

2 What does representing Tonga mean to you?

It’s the top thing in my career. Even as a kid I wanted represent my little island. Putting the red jersey on, I felt like I was a different player because it meant so much to me. I retired from it two years ago and I felt like I gave it my all every time I played for Tonga.

3 What was it like growing up in Tonga?

It was the best. We didn’t have much in our family but there was always chaos. I was the youngest out of six, we were always fighting! We lived off the land, we went fishing. I do miss it a lot.

4 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

As a kid I was a union fella and I looked up to Jonah Lomu. No one comes close to him, but I always liked to see myself as him when I ran over people! When I learned more about rugby league, it was Manu Vatuvei and Greg Inglis.

5 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

Not really. I value my sleep on game day, and if it’s a night game I don’t really eat during the day. But the more chilled it is on the game day, the better.

6 If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be?

Definitely not tennis or golf, they’re too quiet for me. Probably the NFL Super Bowl, I feel that would be quite cool with the half-time show as well. Maybe I could have played in it if I grew up into it – I’m a big body so I feel like I’d be one of those defenders who just stops people.

7 What is the go to song/artist on your music playlist?

I’ve got pretty much everything on there – a bit of country, a bit of reggae, R’n’B. But game day is usually Bob Marley, Tupac and country music.

8 What is top of your bucket list?

I’ve always wanted to go to Jamaica. As I say I’m a big fan of Bob Marley.

9 Where is the most interesting place you have visited on holiday?

I think I’ll go Cyprus. I’d never been there and I’d heard it was quite nice. It surprised me as I didn’t think I would like it. Cyprus and Athens are the two places that I really liked. There’s so much history in Athens. I went to the Olympic stadium as well, it was quite nice there.

10 Which superpower would you most like to have?

I’d like to be invisible.

11 Do you have any hidden talents?

The only talent I have is out there (playing rugby)! I don’t think I have any hidden ones.

12 What’s your most embarrassing moment?

There are a lot of things my missus might say but nah, I don’t get embarrassed!

13 What annoys you more than anything?

I’m a free spirit so that’s hard, but two-faced people annoy me a lot.

14 What is your ideal night out?

There has to be food. There has to be music. If the music is s***, I’m going – it’s not for me. I’m not too fussy about the food. Music, food and good company, I’m sweet. That’s me.

15 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

I love my music so I used to play the guitar quite a bit. I do a bit of DJing as well.

16 What is your go-to meal?

Anything that is fattening! Before a game I carb up so I love spaghetti bolognese.

17 If you could have a night out with any celebrity, alive or dead, who would it be?

I feel like a good night with Snoop Dogg, I’d love that. Big Snoop, that’d be ideal.

18 If you weren’t a rugby league player what would you be doing?

I’ve always had a passion for music so I’d probably do that. I’ve also always wanted to work with kids. That’s one thing I’d like to do after playing, working with kids who are not really in the right direction.

19 If you could travel back to any moment in history, which would it be?

Any time I could get to see my mum again.

20 Where do you see yourself in 20 years’ time?

In 20 years I’ll be somewhere on the beach. I’ll be retired and seeing my kids grow up. That’s my dream, seeing them grow and be healthy and happy. I’ve been living the life and trying to grow as a person, and I feel like my main purpose now in life is to see my little ones (both are under two) grow healthy and happy.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 510 (July 2025)