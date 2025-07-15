Matt Peet gives verdict on potential Josh Charnley signing after Wigan Warriors comments

MATT PEET has revealed that a move for Josh Charnley is “not going to happen” after the Leigh Leopards winger admitted that his dream move would be to finish his career at Wigan Warriors.

Charnley registered his 251st try in Super League over the weekend as Leigh made short work of Hull KR, but the veteran winger appears to be heading for the exit.

And having started his career with hometown club Wigan – where he registered 164 tries in 173 appearances – he made the admission that he would like to end his time in the sport there.

He said on Sky Sports: “It would be to finish at Wigan because I’m so close to their try-scoring record and I know Marshy (Liam Marshall) has overtaken me there so it’s another little goal there.

“Wigan gave me the opportunity in this game and it would be great to finish off my time there if I could.”

That being said, Peet has explained that the Warriors do not have the salary cap space to make it work in 2026.

“I know Josh really well, he’s a mate and friend when he was here in the past,” Peet said.

“Kris (Radlinski, CEO) and Shaun (Wane) had a lot of dealing with him. He is a great player but it’s not going to happen.

“We don’t have that sort of cap space available and those are the facts.

“Josh is a fantastic player and still has a lot to offer. It was him being brutally honest about where his heart lies which is admirable.

“That’s the thing everyone likes about Josh, he is a character and wears his heart on his sleeve.”