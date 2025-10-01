20 Questions: Getting to know Wigan Warriors star Emily Veivers

Ahead of the Women’s Super League Grand Final, get to know Wigan Warriors star Emily Veivers as she tackles our 20 Questions.

1 Who is better to work with – Denis Betts the coffee shop boss or Denis Betts the rugby league coach?

Probably Denis Betts the coffee shop boss because he’s never around. He’s always out the back watching TikTok videos, so he’s not barking orders out – it’s pretty much my coffee shop now.

2 How does it feel to call yourself a try scorer at Wembley?

Oh it’s unreal. It makes the broken arm (suffered in the Challenge Cup Final) worth it to be honest – it’s an indescribable feeling.

3 How did playing at Wembley compare to playing at Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea in front of a crowd that’s mad about rugby league?

I will never ever go against the fact that Port Moresby is my favourite place to play – 100 percent. The atmosphere is unreal and the people are just… they’re electric. You can really feel that on the field and everything about it is so hard to describe. When you’ve got that behind you it really helps you in games as well.

4 How do you rate the Orchids’ chances in next year’s World Cup?

Really good. We’re getting better every single year and having the Pacific Championship games is really helping us. We’ve got lots of young talent coming through as well so it’s really exciting.

5 What are your plans for next year – will you be staying at Wigan?

Yeah I’d love to come back over here, but nothing has been sealed in yet.

6 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

Darren Lockyer, Billy Slater, JT – The Goats, and probably Millie Boyle. She’s just tough and gives 100 percent in every game.

7 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

Not really. In Australia I used to eat a bacon and cheese roll on game day but they don’t have that here or at least they don’t do the same here so it’s really just coffee. But not from our coffee shop sadly, from one closer to Wigan.

8 What is top of your bucket list?

Skydiving, or winning the Grand Final – either one. But the Grand Final would probably be the bigger exhilaration thrill.

9 Which superpower would you most like to have?

Probably teleporting, so I can just holiday whenever I want. I love the beach. I would probably go to Greece or Türkiye and go in a hot air balloon or something first.

10 Do you have any funny stories about any of your team mates?

Eva (Hunter) is actually really funny – she’s got heaps of jokes, so if you’re ever around her just ask her for a joke.

11 If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be?

Wigan’s Women’s Super League Grand Final this year, or as a fan a winning Broncos Grand Final.

12 If you could have a night out with any celebrity, alive or dead, who would it be?

Kevin Hart – he’s funny, eh? So either him or The Rock. I love The Rock. A night out with the pair of them together would be class.

13 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

Travelling is one. I’ve probably done a bit too much travelling since I’ve been here. Every chance I’ve had I’ve popped over to Europe so I’ve been to Venice, Sorrento, the Amalfi coast, Florence – so plenty of places in Italy, and I’ve also been to Ireland and Scotland. I’ve certainly made the most of it and we’re not done yet. Also dancing, I’m very good at the ‘dougie’, hanging out with friends and playing a bit of squash.

14 What annoys you more than anything?

When you’re in the car and you stop to let someone cross the road or let another driver cut in or pull out and they don’t say thank you – that’s probably my biggest pet peeve ever. I didn’t have to let you go, so just say thank you. People not pushing their chairs in when they’ve got up is another one.

15 What is the go to song/artist on your music playlist?

Ella Mai and her song Little Things. Her voice is just unreal.

16 Is there a star from another sport you admire?

Tatyanna Dumas, she used to play basketball and now she’s in WWE. And that WWE is hard, I got scouted last year to go and trial for WWE and I went and we did like a full eleven hour day in the gym in the ring and I felt like I’d played five games of rugby league in that one day. My body felt it – it was good though.

17 What is your go-to take away meal?

A double cheeseburger or a Big Mac from Maccies – with a frozen coke. You guys don’t really do them over here but they’re amazing and I can’t wait to have one when I get home.

18 If you could travel back to any moment in history, which would it be?

I’d go back to the Orchids winning their first-ever World Cup match in 2022. That was something unreal to be a part of, so I’d go back to that. It was just an amazing feeling, and just seeing the emotion of the girls and from everyone else was great. So I’d go back and experience all that again.

19 Should more players like yourself, Shania Power and Remi Wilton and the others come over and give Super League a try?

I’ve loved every minute of being over her. The coach is great, the girls are great and I honestly couldn’t be a part of a better group. I’m so grateful they’ve made this year, and me moving away from my family and my friends, the easiest transition ever. So more should definitely give it a go.

20 What do you miss most about Australia?

My grandma. I miss her so much. I miss my dog and all my family, my friends too, but yeah, I miss my grandma big time. FaceTime has been a lifesaver to me over here, so I do still get to see her which is great. My dog is a papillon x chihuahua, she’s a little fluffy black dog and she’s very, very cute. She’s with Grandma while I’m here so I know she’s alright.

