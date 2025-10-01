Australian touring side head to England for series of junior games

THE Wanderers are coming!

A touring Australian party, which will include boys and girls teams at various age groups from New South Wales and Queensland, will play matches in England from Sunday (5 October) through to Friday 17 October. A women’s side will also feature.

Moore RUFC of Warrington will host the opening games, as a prelude to that day’s Women’s Super League Grand Final, when Under 18s, Under 16s and Under 15s will take centre stage.

The rest of the itinerary is:

Monday 6 October: Two boys’ games at both Stanningley and Hull Wyke.

Tuesday 7 October: Two girls’ games at Stanningley.

Wednesday 8 October: Two boys’ games at Bradford side Wyke, who are celebrating their 135th anniversary, both at Odsal, plus two boys’ matches at Wath Brow Hornets. On the same evening, Dewsbury Moor will meet an Under 17s girls’ team at Batley.

Thursday 9 October: Matches against Leigh Miners Under 15s and Under 16s.

Friday 10 October: Two boys’ games at Lock Lane against the Lane/Oulton, and a couple of boys’ matches at Halton Farnworth Hornets. Also, that night, a Wanderers Under 18s girls’ team will be at Orrell St James, and the Under 21s women face the Community Lions Women at Wigan St Judes.

After a break for the Betfred Super League Grand Final, the tour will resume on Sunday 12 October. Two boys’ fixtures are set for Leigh Miners Rangers while girls’ teams will meet Thatto Heath Under 15s, Halton Farnworth Under 16s and St Helens Under 19s, all at Halton Farnworth.

Featherstone Lions entertain Wanderers boys in two games on Monday 13 October while, over the Pennines, Leigh Miners Rangers host female Wanderers fixtures against the Armed Forces and Swinton Lionesses.

The tour, which is under the auspices of Wanderers Australia/ Educational Sport Tours, will wind up with two female games on Wednesday 15 October (at Stanningley and Fryston) and, again, on Friday 17 October when, at Post Office Road, Oulton and Featherstone Rovers will provide the opposition.