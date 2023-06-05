2023 Super League Magic Weekend a roaring success as brilliant attendance registered

THE 2023 Super League Magic Weekend has been a roaring success once again with a brilliant overall attendance registered.

With 36,943 fans flocking to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park for the first day yesterday, that crowd was built on for the second day.

A total of 26,326 fans made it to the north east for Sunday’s fixtures as Leigh Leopards hammered Wakefield Trinity, St Helens put Huddersfield Giants to the sword and Hull FC recorded an impressive win over Warrington Wolves.

That means that a cumulative attendance over the two days came to a total of 63,269 – an increase from the 62,154 fans that made it to Newcastle last year.

Of course, with the debate over the future of the Magic Weekend taking precedence, it is important to note just how popular the concept has been with the rugby league fraternity.

The action began on Saturday afternoon when Hull KR went up against the Salford Red Devils. It was a rip-roaring, highly-entertaining game that saw Rovers go into half-time with a 12-10 lead. However, with injuries to James Batchelor, Sauaso Sue and Lachlan Coote, Salford made their extra men count and eventually ran out 26-16 winners.

The second game of the afternoon saw Catalans Dragons up against Wigan Warriors. Despite scoring the first try, the Warriors were outclassed for 65 minutes as the French side racked up 46 points with winger Tom Johnstone grabbing a hat-trick. Matt Peet’s men did manage three consolation scores, but Catalans secured a 46-22 victory.

For the final fixture, Leeds Rhinos went up against local rivals Castleford Tigers in the game of the day. The Tigers were desperate, but trailed 12-10 at half-time despite having the lion’s share of possession and field position. Andy Last’s side, however, pulled a rabbit out of the hat to score two late tries and secure a priceless 26-24 triumph for only their third win of the season.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Leigh Leopards went up against Wakefield Trinity in the first game of Sunday’s Magic event. From the very start, it was obvious that Mark Applegarth’s men were going to fall to defeat even with David Fifita making his second debut for the club. Leigh, even down to 11 men at one stage, were able to inflict another humbling defeat on Trinity, running out 30-4 winners in comfortable fashion.

The second game on Sunday saw reigning St Helens go up against Huddersfield Giants and it was one-way traffic from the get-go as Paul Wellens’ men ran into a 16-6 lead at half-time before putting Ian Watson’s side to the sword in the second forty minutes with five unanswered tries handing Saints a brilliant 48-6 win.

Viewers were treated to a spectacle for the last game of Magic Weekend as Warrington Wolves went up against Hull FC. It was the classic ‘game of two halves’ as Warrington led 12-6 at half-time before being subjected to a Black and Whites onslaught in the second-half as Tony Smith’s men inflicted a 30-18 triumph over now second-place Warrington.