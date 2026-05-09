Vikings hammer spirited Crusaders

GOOLE VIKINGS 80

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 0

JAMES CHESTNEY, Victoria Pleasure Grounds, Saturday

It was a record-breaking day for the Vikings as they ran in 15 tries against the newly re-formed North Wales Crusaders and hit a club record win.

They were up against a club that, until Friday, didn’t even know whether they would have a team to turn out for the fixture.

It had been cobbled together without a single training session, but for effort and enthusiasm they could not be faulted, despite being on the back foot for much of this game.

It didn’t start well for the Crusaders, with the kick-off going straight into touch. And within five minutes Vikings winger Connor Barley was going in for the first of a first-half hat-trick of tries. Jack Miller, who dominated this game from start to finish, failed to add the conversion but ended the game with eight successes from thirteen attempts.

His halfback partner Shane Touhey then got in on the act and he too would end the game with a hat-trick of tries. This one saw him cut through from 40 metres. The Crusaders, backed by a superb and proud band of supporters, held the Vikings at bay until the 23rd minute when full back Josh Guzdek went in for Miller’s second conversion.

The half-hour saw Barley race through some paper-thin defence and added his third a minute from half-time, but in between winger Tom Halliday added another. Miller took his goal tally to four as the home side took a 32-0 half-time lead.

It was much the same in the second half, with early tries coming from Mackenzie Harman, who would end the game with four, and one from Cooper Howlett. There was one shining light for the visitors when hooker Jamie Billsborough was held up over the line, but not before Miller had run in for a converted try to make it 48-0.

Unfortunately after this it was very much damage limitation for the Crusaders as Tuohey twice went in again around the hour as the scoreboard clicked over to 60-0. Harman added another with ten minutes to go as the Crusaders began to tire very quickly.

The final ten minutes certainly belonged to veteran Liam Watts, playing his 401st career game, who had been denied a first-half try but was going to make up for it. He landed the touchline conversion to a Harman try before ploughing his way under the posts and adding the conversion before a late Harman 60-metre effort sealed the record win for the Vikings.

VIKINGS

1 Josh Guzdek

2 Tom Halliday

6 McKenzie Harman

3 Cooper Howlett

18 Connor Barley

20 Shane Tuohey

7 Jack Miller

10 Tyler Craig

31 Will Jubb

30 Liam Watts

11 Brett Ferres

4 Keenan Tomlinson

12 Nick Staveley

Subs: (all used)

5 Callum Shaw

9 Jeylan Hodgson

22 Callum Rutland

25 Bradley Bullock

Tries: Barley (5, 30, 39), Tuohey (13, 58, 61), Guzdek (23), Halliday (35), Harman (43, 70, 76, 79), Howlett (48), Miller (55), Watts (78)

Goals: Miller 8/13, Watts 2/2

CRUSADERS

1 Isaac Wheatley

2 Lewis Holgate

3 Evan Rowlands

4 Leo Skerrett-Evans

5 James Farrar

6 Bradley Billsborough

7 Ben Dean(D)

8 Harry Coleman

9 Jamie Billsborough

10 Charles Tetley

20 Eoin Bowie

12 Will McCardle

13 Connor Terrill

Subs: (All used)

14 Ben Fisher

15 Matthew Lightfoot

16 Logan Scott

17 Jamie Fozzard

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0; 36-0, 42-0, 48-0, 54-0, 60-0, 64-0, 70-0, 76-0, 80-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match:

Vikings: Jack Miller; Crusaders: Jamie Billsborough

Penalty count: 8-2

Half-time: 32-0

Referee: Lucas Seal

Attendance: 352