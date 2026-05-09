Jamie Doran, the Whitehaven fan turned Workington Town hero

He grew up dreaming of playing for Whitehaven — but Jamie Doran’s career has been defined on the other side of Cumbria’s fiercest divide.

JAMIE DORAN was always Whitehaven through and through.

Whether it was watching from the Recreation Ground terraces with his parents and grandparents, or when his playing career took him from the Kells junior set-up to the Wigan Warriors academy, he always dreamed of one day following in his uncle Billy’s footsteps and pulling on his hometown club’s shirt.

Even now, there would probably be more than a trace of Haven’s trademark chocolate, blue and gold colours running through the 31-year-old’s veins if you cut him open.

Which makes it all the more remarkable that the vast majority of his 250-plus career appearances, not to mention some of his greatest moments in professional rugby, have come across two spells with their fierce West Cumbrian rivals, Workington Town.

“If we go back to when I was a kid, I would have never played for Workington,” Doran, who made Derwent Park his home after initially joining on loan from Wigan 11 years ago, tells Rugby League World with a hearty laugh.

“But Workington — it’s my 10th season there now and it’s always been home from the day I came on loan from Wigan to playing my 250th career game — and I’ve gone past 200 games for the club.

“It’s a family club, it’s had its ups and downs as I have during my playing career, and off-the-field stuff as well, but I can safely say Workington Town has made me into the player I’ve been.

“The achievements I’ve got, the coaches and the staff I’ve had over the years, they’ve made me into the bloke I am, the family man I am. Playing 200-plus games, I never thought I’d have done that.”

Doran still has some way to go until he matches another family member in terms of appearances, that being his aforementioned uncle Billy Fisher, who played for Whitehaven with distinction on 371 occasions over 16 seasons.

The half-back’s legacy with Workington is arguably already secured though, having been named player of the year in 2017, captained the club, and been part of the team which clinched promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2021.

Doran’s achievements even extend to rugby union, where he played at the sport’s English headquarters of Twickenham in a national cup final for Whitehaven-based St Benedicts, the club his father is vice-chairman of.

Little has matched making his professional debut in the cauldron of a Wigan versus St Helens derby though, when injuries led to then-Warriors head coach Shaun Wane naming a teenage Doran on the interchange bench.

That Friday night in 2014 remains a vivid memory for him, as does his attempt to tackle rampaging Samoa international prop Mose Masoe, but he is in no doubt how what fans either side of Billinge Hill claim is the one true derby compares to a West Cumbrian showdown.

“For the nerves, it was that debut for Wigan,” Doran recalled. “I was an 18 or 19-year-old lad walking onto a pitch with 20,000 people watching and a good 1,000 of them were Kells lads who came down on the bus.

“I can remember Mose Masoe, first carry, ran over the top of me and I thought ‘that’s the nerves gone!’; it was a different feeling.

“I’d say for the rivalry, because it’s such a small community in Cumbria, I’d have to say Whitehaven-Workington.

“Every derby is good, but for me it’s the real Cumbrian derby.”

League One being subsumed into the Championship for the 2026 season means Workington and Whitehaven, along with their South Cumbrian friends Barrow Raiders, are once again in the same division.

Fireworks are normally guaranteed whenever either of the trio face off against another, but Haven-Town clashes always carry an extra edge — not least of all because so many of the players, fans and even rival coaches Jonty Gorley and James Newton work together.

In years past, it would have likely been in the mines. These days, though, Doran and others associated with both teams are among the 10,000-plus people employed in the nuclear industry at Sellafield.

“With us having Sellafield down the road, thousands and thousands of people have jobs there, and I’d say the majority are from Whitehaven or Workington,” Doran said. “It’s constantly the banter and the bragging rights — half the players work there.

“The weeks leading up to the derby, it’s already there in the back of your head…and you always get the odd fan saying how much Whitehaven are going to put on us.

“It’s always friendly banter, but as soon as you get on that pitch, even though you might work with some of those lads — and I’ve got very good friends at Whitehaven — it all goes out the window.

“You respect those guys who are going on the field, but you want to do one over and get those bragging rights — especially with me living in Whitehaven.”

Fortunately for Doran, who did eventually fulfil his childhood dream of playing for Whitehaven in 2023 and 2024 before financial problems affecting the club saw him return to Town, the bragging rights are currently held by Workington thanks to their 22-14 victory on Good Friday.

The next chapter of the rivalry will be written on Saturday, 30th August and Doran is aiming to keep notching up the games until then after passing the 250 milestone for his career in March’s home clash with Dewsbury Rams.

He admitted he had no idea he had reached that mark until Workington boss Gorley told him in the changing room, but he was soon overcome with the emotion of living out everything he had dreamed of as an eight-year-old running around with a ball in hand at Kells.

“It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Doran, whose son Noah is now following in his footsteps as part of Wigan’s youth system, said. “When I was a child, I wanted to play rugby at some point and it was kind of my career path.

“But you never think of those kind of things, you always just think about the next game.

“As a child, I wanted to play rugby at the highest level that I could and I’ve been quite lucky to play at some high levels. It’s something special to notch 250 and to carry on playing.

“It was a massively proud moment for me — and my body isn’t half feeling it now!”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)