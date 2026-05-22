32 teams await BARLA National Cup first round on Saturday

HOLDERS Orrell St James are at home to Ashton Bears in Saturday’s BARLA National Cup first round.

Thatto Heath Crusaders, who lifted the trophy twelve months earlier, are at Millom after beating Moldgreen in the only preliminary round tie to take place.

Two of the southern-based teams are at home. Hammersmith Hills Hoists entertain Bentley while Brentwood Eels host Stainland Stags.

The other side, Bristol All Golds, travel to Skirlaugh.

Fixtures

Saturday 23 May

ROUND ONE: Thornhill Trojans v Pilkington Recs; Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Bentley; Rochdale Mayfield v Leigh East; West Hull v Stanley Rangers; Hensingham v Featherstone Lions; Barrow Island v Hunslet ARLFC; Orrell St James v Ashton Bears; Millom v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Distington v Woolston Rovers; Brentwood Eels v Stainland Stags; Normanton Knights v Ellenborough Rangers; Hull Dockers v Heworth; Milford v Leigh Miners Rangers; Ince Rose Bridge v Blackbrook; Fryston Warriors v Crosfields; Skirlaugh v Bristol All Golds.

The final will be played on Saturday 31 October, at a venue to be confirmed.