Leigh Miners Rangers launch unique charity kit

LEIGH MINERS RANGERS’ home game with Stanningley on Saturday was marked by the launch of the Twist Lane club’s unique charity kit.

Both of the Miners’ men’s open age sides, together with their women’s team and two Under 18s sides, will proudly wear the gear for the next five years.

The project has the backing of some twenty individuals and companies, with money raised passed on to a range of good causes, starting in 2026 with the Rob Burrow MND charity.

Information regarding further sponsorship opportunities can be obtained from John Sweeney at jasweeney57@gmail.com