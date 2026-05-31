Aberavon Fighting Irish make successful start to Welsh League defence

REIGNING champions ABERAVON FIGHTING IRISH launched the defence of their Welsh League trophy with a 78-24 win at RHONDDA OUTLAWS.

Dylan Jones scored three tries and three goals and Cody Rees and Jack Davies also helped themselves to hat-tricks.

Rhys Evans contributed two tries and a conversion, Alan Pope improved his own score – as did Kai Carnell – while Lewis Francis chipped in with a try and three goals. Irish’s remaining touchdown went to Rhys Curtis.

Ollie Owens claimed three tries for Rhondda, Mackenzie Williams and Mason Wilcox dotted down and Williams landed a couple of goals.

BRIDGEND BLUE BULLS were 10-6 up at SOUTH WALES JETS before the hosts upped the tempo in a 60-22 verdict.

There were two tries each for the Jets’ Madoc Lane and Aaron Owen, while Aaron Harrison dived in wide out for a spectacular effort.

Other touchdowns went to Ross Price, Ben Pinnock, Johnathan Reid, David Hooper, Jack Hodder and Michael Ryan, while James Marsh (five) and Harrison (three) landed the goals.

The Blue Bulls registered tries by Llewellyn Hawkes (who also booted three goals), Dylan Morgan, Nathan Morgan and Lewis Ingram.

Results

Saturday 30 May

WALES RUGBY LEAGUE CONFERENCE: Rhondda Outlaws 24 Aberavon Fighting Irish 78; South Wales Jets 60 Bridgend Blue Bulls 22.

Fixtures

Saturday 6 June

WALES RUGBY LEAGUE CONFERENCE: Bridgend Blue Bulls v Rhondda Outlaws.

FRIENDLY: South Wales Jets v Wales Under 19s.