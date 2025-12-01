Abi Ekoku hits out at ‘petty’ IRL over World Cup debt accusation

RFL Interim Chief Executive Abi Ekoku has told International Rugby League (IRL) to stop criticising the RFL in the media and to put forward the evidence, if they have it, of the RFL owing the international body something in excess of £400,000 from the World Cup that was held three years ago.

IRL Chairman Troy Grant has threatened that England could be denied prize money and appearance fees, with players robbed of official Test caps at next year’s World Cup, if the RFL refuses to pay the alleged debt.

He has even raised the matter with Sport England, the organisation that oversees the conduct of sports governing bodies.

“England needs to get their heads out of the sand like ostriches and honour their debt and commitment to the game globally,” Grant told the Sydney Daily Telegraph last week.

“They need to pay up or the IRL would have no alternative but to investigate sanctions. That’s the decent and right thing to do and it’s the only thing we will accept.”

But Ekoku insists that the RFL doesn’t owe the IRL anything.

“It’s actually quite clear,” Ekoku told League Express.

“There is a historic debt from the 2021 World Cup, which was actually played in 2022.

“There was a World Cup operating company, which is standard procedure.

“And there was a shortfall. But rather than starting with that, I should point out that the International Federation received £4.5 million as the hosting fee.

“The sum that was agreed for hosting the tournament was £5 million.

“And there’s a deficit just short of half a million.

“But that deficit was owed by Rugby World Cup 2021, which was the Special Purpose Vehicle set up for the purpose of hosting the tournament.

“There is no liability on the part of the RFL. The IRL appear to be claiming the liability, but they haven’t provided any documentation to support that claim.

“What’s actually very strange about this is how effusive the IRL have been in their support of the former RFL chair (Simon Johnson) and his contribution to international Rugby League.

“When he was vice-chair of the IRL you didn’t hear or see anything within the public domain regarding this alleged debt.

“So if it’s been there since 2022, why is there now suddenly a focus on something that the old RFL board was clear on. There is no debt for the RFL.

“The current board of the RFL is simply agreeing with the stance that was taken by the previous board. We stand full square with them.

“The previous chief executive Tony Sutton has given me a very clear chronology of these events. And I’ve investigated it and I’ve made a recommendation to the board and we stand squarely behind it.

“So there’s is probably a bigger factor at play here, but whatever the case is, if there is documentation to support the fact that the RFL had given a guarantee for any deficit, then it would cover any shortfall.

“But I should add that the shortfall is in part due to other member nations leaving debts here in the UK. But the detail is irrelevant.

“I noticed a suggestion of a potential arbitration, but what’s the purpose of non-binding arbitration?

“All they need is the documentation proving their case. And if they have it, they can show us it and we will accept it.

“The RFL has been the driver of international Rugby League for decades, having provided around £9 million for the IRL over the last twelve years. So for the RFL to be accused by the IRL, when we have contributed significantly more than any other nation, is ironic.

“There does seem to be something else at play here – an ulterior motive, in other words.

“The RFL is committed to International Rugby League. What is happening via the IRL seems quite petty. Why seek to prosecute something through public forums when they can just pick up the phone and seek clarity?”

Some observers have suggested that the IRL’s decision to go public with allegations of debt may be linked to recent moves by the NRL to buy into Super League at a knockdown price.

Ekoku attended the recent talks straight after the first Test when RFL officials met the NRL’s Peter V’landys and Andrew Abdo in London.

“They were very positive talks,” added Ekoku.

“And of course the only governing bodies representing professional Rugby League should be talking on a regular basis.

“We should have harmonisation in many areas.

“As far as them investing in Super League is concerned, they need to go assess their position and to see what value they can add.

“If they are able to do that, then ultimately something may or may not be tabled.”