Leeds Rhinos youngster next to link up with York Knights

LEEDS RHINOS youngster Noah Whittingham is the next player to link up with York Knights ahead of their maiden season in Super League.

Whittingham, who was released by the Headingley outfit at the end of the 2025 campaign, has not played a first-team game for the Rhinos, but has been a prominent figure in Leeds’ reserves side.

Speaking on TikTok, alongside current Salford Red Devils player Jack Walker, Whittingham revealed that he had signed a one-year deal with the Knights.

The back-rower, who can also play in the front-row, played his junior rugby for Lock Lane before being signed by Castleford Tigers and then Leeds.

Whittingham will further bolster a York pack that is gearing up for its first season in the top flight, with Paul Vaughan, Justin Sangaré, John Sagaga and Matty Foster already signing for the North Yorkshire side.