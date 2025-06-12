Adam Keighran is now a household Super League name, but his move only happened due to a letter

ADAM KEIGHRAN is now a household name in Super League, spending one season with Catalans Dragons in 2023 before making the move to Wigan Warriors for 2024.

Now out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League campaign, Keighran has become a hit at Wigan, scoring 13 tries and kicking 137 goals in 41 appearances for the Warriors.

But, his career in Super League almost never came about had there not been a letter of support from Sydney Roosters supremo and former Catalans boss Trent Robinson.

Robinson, who led the Dragons between 2011 and 2012, sent a letter to the UK governing body as quota rules would not have allowed Keighran to join the French side back in 2023.

Previously, clubs couldn’t recruit an Australian or New Zealander that was under the age of 24 unless they had played at least 50 per cent of their NRL matches, with most of these players plying their trade in the reserve team in the Queensland Cup or New South Wales.

But Robinson, according to French publication L’Independant, sent a letter to the RFL stating that his injuries prevented him from playing and that he would have had the required number if he hadn’t have been injured.

Now with quota rules expected to change for 2026 and beyond – indeed, the seven quota spots available to Super League sides could stretch to as far as ten spaces – the Dragons and other top flight clubs will be able to make more moves in the overseas market.