Super League club ‘comes in heavy’ for Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam as father Adrian issues hands-off warning

A Super League club has “come in heavy” for Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam as his father, Adrian, issues a hands-off warning.

Adrian Lam, during his pre-match press conference ahead of Leigh’s clash with Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, revealed that his son Lachlan “won’t be going anywhere” despite a rival club launching a lucrative attempt to lure the Leigh star elsewhere.

Of course, Lachlan is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season but father Adrian has outlined the club’s intentions to keep him around.

“He won’t be going anywhere, we are very happy with what he is doing,” Lam said.

“I know one of the other clubs have come in heavy for him and that’s what happens.

“We are pretty comfortable with where we are at at the moment and we are looking forward to seeing him play his best rugby in the second half of the season.”