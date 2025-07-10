Adam Keighran secures future with new long-term Wigan Warriors deal

ADAM KEIGHRAN has signed a new three-year deal with Wigan Warriors.

Keighran joined theWarriors on an initial two-year deal from Catalans Dragons for the start of the 2024 season, becoming a World Club Challenge, League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final winner in his first season.

The Sydney-born 27-year-old broke through the 350 points barrier for the xlub in the victory over Castleford Tigers in Round 16 recently, and has scored 15 tries and 147 goals in his 45 appearances to date.

On signing the new deal, Keighran said: “I’m so grateful to sign on for a further three seasons at such a great club. It was never a tough decision to sign with Wigan, so I’m grateful to the club for allowing me to take the needed time to have the conversations with my family on the decision to stay in England.”

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “Adam’s performances have been right where we expected them to be from a player of his quality, and I’ve enjoyed coaching him and watching him develop over the last two years. I can’t wait to see how he progresses over the next three years.

“I’m equally delighted his young family have settled into the Club and the community, and I thank them for their relentless support of Adam and the team.”