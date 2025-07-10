Tom Forber signs new long-term deal with Wigan Warriors

TOM FORBER has signed a new four-year deal with Wigan Warriors.

Forber made his debut for Wigan in a 28-38 defeat to Hull KR in August 2022, along with six other players. He has also spent time on loan with Newcastle, Oldham, Whitehaven, Widnes and Barrow.

Following the injury to Brad O’Neill, the 21 year-old had an extended run in the first team in 2024, which included a Grand Final winning appearance, and has played a total of 17 Super League and Challenge Cup games, scoring two tries.

On signing the new contract, Forber said: “I’m really excited to have re-signed with the club, I feel like I’ve been lucky enough to play in some big games so far in my career including last year’s Grand Final and I’m hungry to keep developing my game and improving to hopefully have the opportunity to play in a lot more over the next five years.

“I can’t thank Kris (Radlinski, Wigan CEO), Matty (Peet, head coach) and the rest of the coaching team enough for giving me the opportunity and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us as a team”

Wigan boss Matt Peet said: “Tom is a quality hooker and a young man that has great qualities in terms of his professionalism and commitment. He is a player valued highly by his teammates and everyone that works with him on a daily basis. We are really proud of how he is developing.

“To secure him for the next four years means that we have strong depth and healthy competition in this position which is very important.”