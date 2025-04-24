Adam Reynolds masterclass spurs Brisbane Broncos to end Canterbury Bulldogs’ unbeaten record

BRISBANE BRONCOS 42 CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 18

IAN HOWE, Suncorp Stadium, Thursday

ADAM REYNOLDS defied a shoulder injury to mastermind Brisbane’s stunning win over previously unbeaten leaders Canterbury.

The Bulldogs came into this game on a streak of six successive wins to start 2025 but, in monsoon conditions, they were hit by a metaphorical Broncos monsoon in the first half and conceded 34 unanswered points.

Canterbury made one change on the bench, with Harry Hayes replacing the injured Tommy Todd.

The Broncos had to replace their star fullback Reece Walsh, out with a knee injury, with Selwyn Cobbo moving into that position from the wing and Deine Mariner coming in out wide.

Before the match there was an Anzac ceremony paying respect to military personnel from Australia and New Zealand accompanied by the Last Post – a ceremony that will be repeated across all the NRL games on Anzac weekend.

The home side, inspired by Reynolds, played a perfect first half of football in the conditions.

They started like a house on fire and Xavier Willison scored in the first two minutes after being fed by Reynolds. It was the first points conceded by the Bulldogs in 210 minutes.

Billy Walters put more pressure on the Bulldogs with a perfectly executed 40/20, and on nine minutes the Broncos were in again when Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas combined to put Reynolds over the line.

In scoring, Reynolds suffered a shoulder injury that saw Cobbo temporarily take over the goalkicking duties.

And soon afterwards, trailing by twelve points, the Bulldogs suffered a further setback when Josh Curran was sin-binned for a shoulder charge to the head of Haas.

Reynolds immediately took advantage with a crossfield kick to Mariner for their third try, with Reynolds back on kicking duty and landing the goal from near the touchline.

The Broncos piled on the agony for Canterbury with their fourth try, created by Cobbo for Gehamat Shibasaki, with Reynolds again goaling from touch for a 24-0 lead.

And it was Reynolds once more who did the damage for the Broncos’ fifth try when he again kicked towards the corner for Mariner’s second try.

Reynolds kicked the Broncos’ second 40/20 of the evening before they scored their sixth try as the ball was spread wide for Jesse Arthars to score in the left corner for Reynolds to add another touchline conversion.

The Bulldogs began their fightback in the 46th minute when Marcelo Montoya scored off the back of a penalty.

And they continued it, despite Montoya becoming the third sin-binned Bulldogs player, when Sexton kicked high and the ball was passed to Jacob Preston for the try.

And Bronson Xerri scored their third try to put them only 16 points behind with eight minutes to go.

But it was the Broncos who rounded off the scoring, with a late penalty by Cobbo after Reynolds had left the field with his injured shoulder and a late converted try by Billy Walters.

GAMESTAR: Adam Reynolds gave a masterclass in halfback play.

GAMEBREAKER: Jesse Arthars’ try on 32 minutes gave the Broncos a 34-0 lead and it was too much for the Bulldogs to counter with their second-half revival.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

1 Selwyn Cobbo

2 Deine Mariner

3 Kotoni Staggs

4 Gehamat Shibasaki

5 Jesse Arthars

6 Ben Hunt

7 Adam Reynolds

8 Patrick Carrigan

9 Billy Walters

10 Payne Haas

11 Xavier Willison

16 Brendan Piakura

13 Kobe Hetherington

Subs (all used)

14 Cory Paix

15 Corey Jensen

17 Jaiyden Hunt

18 Tyson Smoothy

Tries: Willison (2), Reynolds (9), Mariner (12, 28), Shibasaki (18), Arthars (32), Walters (80)

Goals: Reynolds 4/5, Cobbo 3/3

Sin bin: Mariner (72) – contact with head

BULLDOGS

1 Connor Tracey

5 Marcelo Montoya

3 Bronson Xerri

4 Stephen Crichton

2 Jacob Kiraz

6 Matt Burton

7 Toby Sexton

8 Max King

9 Reed Mahoney

10 Josh Curran

11 Viliame Kikau

12 Jacob Preston

13 Jaeman Salmon

Subs (all used)

14 Kurt Mann

15 Sitili Tupouniua

16 Harry Hayes

17 Bailey Hayward

Tries: Montoya (46), Preston (57), Xerri (72)

Goals: Crichton 3/3

Sin bin: Curran (11) – shoulder charge contact with head, Tupouniua (34) – contact with the head, Montoya (53) – contact with the head

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 28-0, 34-0; 34-6, 34-12, 34-18, 36-18, 42-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Adam Reynolds; Bulldogs: Jacob Preston

Penalty count: 8-8

Half-time: 34-0

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Attendance: 40,233