Brad Arthur gives latest on Leeds Rhinos forward’s future following Morgan Gannon’s confirmed exit

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has revealed that a deal for Tom Holroyd is “very close” with the forward out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Already having lost Morgan Gannon to NRL side New Zealand Warriors, Arthur is keen to keep the remaining young talent at Headingley.

And the 50-year-old has revealed that sporting director Ian Blease has almost completed the deal, as well as explaining that the off-contract stars all want to stay at Headingley for the foreseeable future.

“Bleasey (Ian Blease) is all over it and he’s very close,” Arthur said.

“The thing is all these guys want to stay, they know that they’ve got a good, tight group and they know we’re getting a bit better each week.

“We’ve still a lot of work to do but they want to play together, they’re training hard and working hard.

“There’s a good feeling around the club and good leadership from above so there’s no reason to not want to be here.”