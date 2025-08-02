Adrian Lam admits he was “frustrated” and “angry” for most of Leigh Leopards’ win over Warrington Wolves

IN one of the games of the 2025 Super League season so far, Leigh Leopards snatched victory from the jaws of the defeat against Warrington Wolves as Owen Trout’s late try ensured a 20-16 triumph.

The Leopards were trailing for the majority of the game before late Umyla Hanley and Owen Trout tries paved the way for jubilation.

After the game, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam said: “I’m really proud, I think I was frustrated for most of the game and angry, and caught up in my own emotion, which I try really hard not to do.

“But we found a way to win it at the end of the game there and I guess that’s resilience, that’s belief.

“I went in and half-time really angry and frustrated, I was going to blow up at them, and they more or less intercepted me and said, ‘it’s okay, just chill, we’ll be okay, we’ll be okay.’

“And I was like, ‘really?!’ But the feedback was, I still had that belief through that second half. I was just frustrated at how poor we were compared to what we’ve been the last month.

“For me, it was like a train wreck for the majority of it. We made four clean breaks in that first-half and couldn’t score off it.

“We should have led 18 whatever. We made a heap of breaks in the second-half and made errors off the back of it. We never got in their 20.

We finally get in there and we drop it on tackle three and I’m thinking it’s just one of those nights we’re not connected, we haven’t responded well from the downtime.

“But like I said, the most impressive part of tonight I felt was when the game was in the balance. My players stood up when it counted the most and that’s what I’m holding on to.”

The Leopards did rally in the last 15 minutes to snatch an amazing victory, with Lam commenting: “I think we moved the ball a fair bit. Like I said, I can’t remember the game really. I was that frustrated for most of it.

“And I know Warrington will be frustrated. I think they played their best rugby they’ve played for a long time.

“And that may be their season now, but they certainly showed that they wanted to win that as much as what we did.”