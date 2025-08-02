Penrith Panthers need Golden Point to overcome resilient Gold Coast Titans fightback

GOLD COAST TITANS 26 PENRITH PANTHERS 30

CALLUM WALKER, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday

IT has to be the game of the season so far as Blaize Talagi’s Golden Point try proved enough for Penrith to overcome an inspired Gold Coast side that recovered from a 24-0 half-time deficit.

The Panthers were on fire in the first-half as efforts from Tom Jenkins, Dylan Edwards, Talagi, and Casey McLean – as well as four Nathan Cleary conversions – racked up the momentous 24-0 lead as both sides went into the sheds.

But, the Titans came out of those sheds with head coach Des Hasler’s fiery words still ringing in their ears, with Brian Kelly and Jayden Campbell starting the comeback immediately following the resumption.

A 14-point deficit was wiped out within nine frantic minutes as Sam Verrills and two Phillip Sami efforts sent the hosts into a 26-24 lead with just six minutes remaining as Izack Tago was sinbinned.

But, up stepped Cleary with a brilliant two-point field goal with barely seconds left to send the fixture into Golden Point.

And, try as they might, the Titans were at the mercy of a never-say-die attitude from the reigning premiers, Talagi striking the dagger into the hearts of the Gold Coast with an 83rd minute four-pointer.

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Jaylan De Groot, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Jojo Fifita, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kieran Foran (C), 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Jaimin Jolliffe, 11 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Klese Haas. Subs (all used): 14 Tom Weaver, 15 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 16 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Josh Patston

Tries: Kelly (49), Campbell (54), Verrills (65), Sami (67, 74); Goals: Campbell 3/5

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Tom Jenkins, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary (C), 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Luke Garner, 17 Isaiah Papali’i, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): 12 Liam Martin, 14 Brad Schneider, 15 Liam Henry, 16 Luron Patea,

Tries: Jenkins (19), Edwards (28), Talagi (30, 83), McLean (38), Talagai; Goals: Cleary 4/4; Two-point field goals: Cleary (79); Sin bin: Tago (63) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24; 6-24, 10-24, 16-24, 22-24, 26-24, 26-26; 26-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Jayden Campbell; Panthers: Isaiah Papali’i

Penalty count: 8-2; Half-time: 0-24; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 18,174