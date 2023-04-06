Adrian Lam backs Leigh Leopards star for England after superb start to Super League season

LEIGH LEOPARDS are going about their business perhaps unlike any other time that they have been in Super League.

Having been promoted three times before, the Lancashire club has fallen foul of the relegation trapdoor immediately upon returning.

But, 2023 feels different for Leigh and much of that is down to the Super League-quality squad that head coach Adrian Lam, director of rugby Chris Chester and owner Derek Beaumont have built.

One of those Super League-quality players is winger Josh Charnley, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2023 season for Leigh, scoring eight tries in the opening seven rounds so far.

And Lam could not be more proud of the winger after battling through some tough times.

“Josh has been outstanding, he came to us halfway through last year and was not in a really good place with rugby league and was on a little bit of a downer,” Lam said.

“We’ve found that love back for him and the way he’s trained through pre-season I would question that he is potentially the best in all of Super League.

“I know what he’s done for us and he’s left no stone unturned in his preparations for Super League this year. I think he’s been outstanding and best wishes on him potentially winning this month’s Player of of the Month.”

Lam was asked about a potential England recall for Charnley, who has earned eight caps for his nation in his career so far.

“Absolutely the way that he’s playing at the moment is as good as any. I think he’s in the top three stats for a winger or for any player with metres gained, carries, tries.

“He’s up there with all of the top two or three stats in the game at the moment, which would represent that he probably deserves an opportunity to get another crack back in that position.

“He’s got to keep maintaining that through this, he’s certainly started the season on the right foot and I think he can only get better.”

31-year-old Charnley will take to the field for the Leopards in Saturday’s clash with Salford Red Devils.