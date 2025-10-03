Adrian Lam ‘excited’ for Leigh Leopards future despite semi-final exit

ADRIAN LAM rued a failure to take opportunities as Leigh Leopards were beaten 18-6 by Wigan Warriors in the Super League semi-finals.

A year on from losing the same fixture 38-0, Leigh were considerably more competitive put still fell short of a first Grand Final.

The score was level at 6-6 just before half-time, but an Adam Keighran penalty and Bevan French’s second try turned things in Wigan’s favour before the hosts defended the lead in the second half.

Lam said: “It was a pretty tough game. I thought we were physical for most of it. We held our own for long periods of time.

“We didn’t get too many opportunities at the other end and we didn’t nail that when it counted most. But that’s what you get against Wigan.

“The key moments in the game are the Edwin Ipape penalty, and then the set after the penalty kick.

“It broke my heart to be honest with you. We spoke about Wigan and the last ten minutes of each half. They scored those points with two minutes to go and the other try with a minute to go. The other try was from an error.

“We’re so close. We’re getting closer. It’s not good enough at the moment but we’ll add to that squad and make it stronger again.

“I’m very proud of the group. What we’ve done this year is incredible and I’m excited about what’s ahead. We’re in a good place moving forward.

“Well done to Wigan. They played that style that chokes teams out. They’ve been bouncing in the second half of the season and they played pretty well.”